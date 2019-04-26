Royal mother of the bride Princess Michael of Kent is SO stylish! Her most glamorous looks over the years

As we approach the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, we thought it was only appropriate that we take a look back at her mother Princess Michael of Kent's most memorable fashion moments over the years - because boy, there's been lots of them! The glamorous 74-year-old is often pictured at royal events wearing ultra-chic outfits, and will no doubt look stunning as mother of the bride on Saturday 18 May.
The Princess and her husband Prince Michael, who is the Queen's cousin, recently announced their daughter Gabriella's happy engagement news – with a statement that read: "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr Thomas Kingston. The engagement took place in August; Mr Kingston proposed on the Isle of Sark." The wedding countdown is on! Scroll down to see some of Princess Michael's incredible royal outfits…