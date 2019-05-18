﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

All the stylish royal guests at Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding – see Princess Beatrice, the Queen and more

A number of royal guests gathered in Windsor for the nuptials

1/11

The British royal family were out in force to celebrate the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on Saturday! Amongst the special guests was the Queen, of course, as well as the Lady Frederick Windsor and Princess Beatrice – and lucky for royal fashion fans, they all looked incredible in their formal dress. St George's Chapel is of course very special to the royal family, recently as the setting for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding – as well as Prince Edward and Sophie's nuptials in 1999.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the most stylish guests at the ceremony - and don't forget to let us know your best dressed…

princess-beatrice-sarah-ferguson
2/11

Princess Beatrice arrived with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York and boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Princess looked stunning in a Self-Portrait tiered dress, while Sarah looked chic in her pale pink outfit.

the-queen
3/11

Her Majesty The Queen is as radiant as ever, wearing fuchsia to the royal nuptials. She looked thrilled as she arrived at St George's Chapel.

princess-michael-of-kent
4/11

Glamorous mother of the bride Princess Michael of Kent looked stunning in lilac! Here she is standing proudly on the chapel steps with her son Lord Frederick Windsor.

harry-sophie
5/11

Lady Frederick Windsor also arrived at the chapel alongside Prince Harry, who left wife Meghan and baby son Archie at home to attend the wedding. Sophie looked beautiful in her feathered dress, didn't she? It was made by royal favourite designer Catherine Walker.

amelia-windsor
6/11

Unsurprisingly, Lady Amelia Windsor looked super stylish, in a pretty pink printed midi dress.

princess-beatrice
7/11

Another shot of Princess Beatrice's stunning lace dress, which she teamed with a matching clutch, and a neutral hat and heels.

princess-anne-royal-guests
8/11

The Princess Royal looked ultra smart, too, in her tailored jacket and hat.

princess-michael-hat
Photo: © PA
9/11

A look at Princess Michael's incredible hat, which featured a dramatic feather detail at the back.

duke-duchess-gloucester
10/11

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester arrive at the nuptials. We love the Duchess' bold blue outfit!

bridal-party
11/11

The adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, in their sweet Luisa Beccaria outfits. Amongst the bridesmaids were Isabella and Maud Windsor, daughters of Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor.

