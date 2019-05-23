﻿
Fashion

Royal style watch: regal ladies wow in Chelsea, Cannes and Monaco

It's a bumper week for royal style

Wow, what a week for royal spring style! It's been glamour-central from our much-loved regal ladies as they stepped out for engagements all over the shop. We've had the Queen's Garden Party, the fabulous Chelsea Flower Show, the Cannes Film Festival, a royal visit to South Korea and a Monaco fashion show to keep up with. We need a sit down with a glass of champers.

 

Duchess Kate has been full throttle with her stylish appearances, wowing us with a stunning array of ensembles. We've also seen gorgeous outfits from Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Crown Princess Mary and Caroline Casiraghi – and Duchess Meghan isn't even out right now! It's going to be a fashion-filled summer for sure.

 

Don't Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie look fabulous in the photo above? The royal sisters made a joint appearance at a private viewing of the Animal Ball Art Show on Wednesday evening. Eugenie dazzled in her gorgeous Peter Pilotto midi dress and Valentino Rockstud heels, while Beatrice chose a crimson mini dress with gold flats by Carvela.

 

Peruse more chic royal looks below at your leisure style watchers…

Duchess of Cambridge

We've got three elegant looks from Duchess Kate this week for you. First up is her stunning pink Alexander McQueen coatdress and a matching Juliette Botterill hat that she wore for the Queen's garden party. She teamed the outfit with nude suede pumps by Gianvito Rossi, a clutch by Loeffler Randall and some pearl-drop earrings that once belonged to the late Princess Diana.

On Monday, Kate was so chic in this pretty floral maxi dress by Erdem at the Chelsea Flower Show, which she attended with her husband Prince William. Kate accessorised her look with her Castaner 'Carina' wedges and Cassandra Goad pearl floral earrings.

Earlier on Monday, Kate donned a simple yet stylish look of a white shirt by M.i.h Jeans, camel cropped trousers by Massimo Dutti and Superga trainers. She accessorised with Monica Vinader earrings and a watch by Cartier.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Princess Mary has wowed us with several beautiful dresses this week during her visit to South Korea. Her most recent look is this super-elegant white shift dress with pretty chiffon underlay, which she teamed with fierce gold heels and a matching clutch.

We also adored the royal's vibrant orange day dress which she wore on Wednesday for a trip to the National Seoul University Hospital. Love how Mary wore coordinating orange earrings. This is definitely her colour.

Countess of Wessex

We love this dress on Prince Edward's wife Sophie at the Chelsea Flower Show this week. The royal chose the Suzannah Odette Peony Silk Tea Dress for the occasion, which is available to buy online for £895.

Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Beatrice Borromeo

What stunning dresses! Monaco royals Alexandra and Beatrice looked so chic in their respective teal and mint outfits at the Alberta Ferretti cruise collection fashion show held at Monaco Yacht Club on 18 May.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish royal looked sensational in this pretty pleated, teal one-piece on Thursday. Letizia wore the stylish outfit for an engagement in Madrid.

The former journalist wore another elegant ensemble on Monday – a pretty printed silk midi dress by the label Sandro on Monday. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore the same dress a month earlier.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Wow! Monaco royal Charlotte nailed red carpet style this week when she stepped out in this cure white, one-shouldered mini dress by Saint Laurent at the Cannes Film Festival.

The daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover turned heads again in this fun playsuit by Saint Laurent – clearly one of her preferred labels - which she wore to the premiere of film Lux Aeterna.

Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla was sophisticated in this turquoise tailored blazer and skirt when she visited Belfast on Wednesday. The wife of Prince Charles carried a terracotta clutch and wore heels by Sole Bliss.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Another gorgeous look from the ever-stylish Maxima. The royal chose a peach shift dress and matching hat and shoes for a visit to Potsdam in Germany on Wednesday.

