Royal style watch: regal ladies wow in Chelsea, Cannes and Monaco

Wow, what a week for royal spring style! It's been glamour-central from our much-loved regal ladies as they stepped out for engagements all over the shop. We've had the Queen's Garden Party, the fabulous Chelsea Flower Show, the Cannes Film Festival, a royal visit to South Korea and a Monaco fashion show to keep up with. We need a sit down with a glass of champers.
Duchess Kate has been full throttle with her stylish appearances, wowing us with a stunning array of ensembles. We've also seen gorgeous outfits from Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Crown Princess Mary and Caroline Casiraghi – and Duchess Meghan isn't even out right now! It's going to be a fashion-filled summer for sure.
Don't Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie look fabulous in the photo above? The royal sisters made a joint appearance at a private viewing of the Animal Ball Art Show on Wednesday evening. Eugenie dazzled in her gorgeous Peter Pilotto midi dress and Valentino Rockstud heels, while Beatrice chose a crimson mini dress with gold flats by Carvela.
Peruse more chic royal looks below at your leisure style watchers…