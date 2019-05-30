﻿
Royal style watch! What the regal set have worn this week

It's all about florals, culottes and headbands

How Duchess Kate's navy polka dot dress was inspired by Princess Diana
Spring is in full swing and our stylish royal ladies are looking fabulous as they show off their fair-weather wardrobes. Duchess Kate has had a quiet week and Duchess Meghan is on maternity leave with the adorable little Archie Harrison, so their royal compatriots Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have held the fashion fort. In European royal spheres, Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have stepped out in some elegant ensembles, as have Princess Charlene and Crown Princess Mary. Our own Queen Elizabeth also makes our hot list this week in a chic pink look.

 

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in the photo above, taken at Wednesday afternoon's Buckingham Palace garden party. The elder daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew wore a floral midi dress by label The Vampire's Wife, accessorising with a basket bag by Zara and some navy heels.

 

Here's more of the week's best royal looks... 

Princess Eugenie

Beatrice's younger sister Eugenie was equally elegant in a nude midi dress by Sandro which featured a cross-over top and pleated skirt. She teamed the dress with an on-trend Alice band, Valentino pumps and a nude box clutch.

Princess Charlene

Monaco royal Charlene stepped out in the gorgeous red, silk halter-neck gown by the designer Akris on Sunday evening for a Grand Prix gala. The gown is thought to have been custom made in the shade for the event, based on a dress from the designer's Pre-Fall 2019 collection.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

The ever-chic Princess Mary wore this gorgeous blouse by Proenza Schouler for a visit to the National Care Centre in Copenhagen on Wednesday. The royal teamed the patterned top with some tailored trousers and heels.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Letizia surprised us on Tuesday afternoon when she wore some heels with Perspex detail to the La Caixa' scholarship awards in Madrid. The Queen chose a three-piece outfit featuring culottes in pastel pink with a fitted, sleeveless jacket.

Queen Letizia wore another stylish outfit this week – a burnt orange dress which cinched in at the waist. The Spanish Queen looked stunning in the frock, which she paired with her favourite snakeskin heels.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Rania channels ancient Egypt in this beautiful jade, gold and cream gown with golden belt. The royal wore the outfit for the 73rd Anniversary of Jordan's Independence Day in Amman on 25 May.

The Queen

Didn't the Queen look lovely at the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday? The Monarch dressed in a summery pale pink coat with white trim and a matching hat adorned with beautiful floral detail. Her Majesty carried a coordinating umbrella.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Wow! That's how to make an impact. Maxima wore this striking shimmering gold top with shoulder ruffle feature for the opening of the 72nd Holland Festival at Amsterdam theatre on Wednesday. She paired the statement piece with some simple khaki-brown trousers and metallic heels.

Queen Maxima looked truly regal in this elegant ensemble on Wednesday for a regional visit to the Betuwe. Maxima wore a beige pencil skirt with a white blouse and crimson hat, gloves and bag. She really looks the part.

