﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

12 times royal women wore summery white dresses! Duchess Kate, Meghan, Countess Sophie and more

Did someone say summer style?

...
12 times royal women wore summery white dresses! Duchess Kate, Meghan, Countess Sophie and more
You're reading

12 times royal women wore summery white dresses! Duchess Kate, Meghan, Countess Sophie and more

1/12
Next

Alexa Chung was inspired by THIS royal for her new clothing collection
1-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

Is there anything more chic than a beautiful white dress in summer? We reckon not, and so do all our favourite royal ladies! The likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex are all particularly fond of their summer whites, and here's the proof. Even the Queen, who is known to deliberately wear bold colours, has worn a neutral ensemble on some occasions. Scroll down to see all our favourite looks in one place...

The Duchess of Cambridge

A favourite amongst Kate's fashion fans is the white lace dress she wore to Royal Ascot in June 2016. The stunning midi is by Dolce and Gabbana, teamed with a matching hat. She must have loved her neutral look, because the following year she chose white lace again, this time by Alexander McQueen.

2-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
2/12

Adding a hint of monochrome to her look with black edging, Kate wore this stunning dress by local designer Gosia Baczynska to a garden party in honour of the Queen's birthday in Poland, in July 2017. Wouldn't you love to see her wear this again?

3-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan is also fond of white, and looked stunning wearing this simple pencil dress on arrival in Australia in October 2018. She had just recently announced her pregnancy.

4-meghan
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duchess loves a tailored tuxedo dress, and chose this chic white number for an engagement in New Zealand during the same tour. It's a sleeveless version of Maggie Marilyn's 'Leap of Faith' blazer dress.

5-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
5/12

Princess Beatrice

Some of Beatrice's most memorable style moments have been in white! We loved her look for 2018's V&A Summer Party. The ruffled mini dress is by MSGM, and she teamed it with a pair of bold blue heels by Kurt Geiger and a chic box bag.

6-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
6/12

Another stunning moment! Princess Beatrice wowed us at the Serpentine Gallery summer party in 2014, wearing an incredible couture dress by Nicholas Oakwell, which was covered in beautiful embellishments. And can we talk about that red lipstick?! Gorgeous.

7-sophie
Photo: © Getty Images
7/12

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie looked effortless in this floaty frock for a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018. Nude accessories finished off the look.

8-princess-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
8/12

Princess Eugenie

It's race day whites once again! This time for Princess Eugenie, who wore this pretty fit and flare dress to the Qatar Goodwood Festival in July 2015.

9-diana
Photo: © Getty Images
9/12

Princess Diana

Diana looked totally gorgeous in this fitted white dress during a visit to Italy in September 1995. It was made by Versace, and was later sold at auction in 2015 for $200,000.

10-queen
Photo: © Getty Images
10/12

The Queen

We love this crisp white outfit on Her Majesty! She chose it for her 2015 visit to Berlin – it's the same ensemble that she had made for the 2012 Diamond Jubilee River Pageant. It's studded with crystals, and really something special!

11-camilla
Photo: © Getty Images
11/12

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla often chooses classic whites and neutrals for public engagements, and did just that for President Trump's visit to the UK in June 2019.

12-letizia
Photo: © Getty Images
12/12

Queen Letizia

We just love this relaxed shot of Queen Letizia strolling with her daughter Sofia in Mallorca! Sunglasses, a basket bag and strappy sandals make this the perfect daytime summer look. The pretty cotton dress is by Adolfo Dominguez, and she's been spotted wearing it as far back as 2011.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...