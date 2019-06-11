12 times royal women wore summery white dresses! Duchess Kate, Meghan, Countess Sophie and more

You might like...
-
When royals twin in the EXACT same outfits! Duchesses Kate, Meghan, Princess Beatrice and more
-
Royal women wearing bold summer sequins! See Duchesses Kate, Meghan, the Queen and more
-
Royal style watch: regal ladies wow in Chelsea, Cannes and Monaco
-
Is this the ultimate royal fashion staple? Duchesses Kate, Meghan and more in chic pussy bow blouses
If these snapshots are anything to go by, royal ladies love wearing classic pussy bow blouses! Scroll through our gallery to see our favourite outfits
-
When royals rock their shades! Duchesses Kate, Meghan, Princess Eugenie and more in stylish sunglasses