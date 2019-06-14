﻿
Royal Style Watch: The 10 best outfits of the week

All the glitz and glamour right here

THIS is Duchess Kate's most influential fashion moment of the year so far
kate trooping
What a week it's been for royal style! We've had all the gorgeous outfits from Trooping the Colour – with a surprise appearance from new mum Duchess Meghan – and a plethora of beautiful gowns on the lovely European royal ladies. Our outfit of the week has to go to Crown Princess Victoria. Her amazing pink tulle dress had the best fairy-tale feels going on.

 

The ever-chic Duchess Kate nailed it with two stunning dresses at Trooping the Colour, in the photo above. Didn't you love her lemon Alexander McQueen coat dress with matching Phillip Treacy hat? The mother-of-three oozed style, looking positively radiant. Those Bahrein pearl drop earrings were pretty fabulous too.

 

Catch up on this week's top royal fashion looks here…

victoria
Crown Princess Victoria was a triple wow in her spectacular blush gown by Selam Fessahaye. The Swedish royal wore the dream dress to the Polar Music Prize 2019 Awards Ceremony at the Grand Hotel in Stockholm. Total traffic-stopping look.

meghan trooping
It was wonderful to see Duchess Meghan back on the scene after welcoming her baby boy Archie Harrison with her husband Prince Harry. The couple attended Trooping the Colour, with Meghan looking beautiful in a bespoke blue ensemble by Givenchy, matching cocktail hat and Givenchy bag.

sofia
Princess Sophia of Sweden wore the coolest red and white floral dress by Dolce & Gabbana this week when she attended the Polar Music Prize 2019 Awards Ceremony in Stockholm. The wife of Prince Carl Philip teamed her outfit with a coordinating headband and some exquisite large golden drop earrings.

letizia
Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out in a fabulous red two-piece by one of her favourite labels, Hugo Boss. Loving those cute cropped trousers! The royal was in Madrid for a media event.

kate white dress
Duchess Kate looked incredible on Wednesday evening at a gala in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. The royal chose a long white off-the-shoulder jersey midi dress by Barbara Casasola for the occasion, which suited her figure perfectly.

maxima
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands shone in this gorgeous turquoise gown during her state visit to the Republic of Ireland this week. It's one regal look – the tiara, parure and flowing dress are mesmerising.

princess marie
Princess Marie of Denmark stepped out in the most stunning dress by designer Rikke Dugnitz for the 50th birthday of Prince Joachim in Copenhagen. It is thought the royal teamed the gown with sandals by Michael Kors and a Jimmy Choo clutch.

princess mary
What a sophisticated gown from Crown Princess Mary of Denmark. The royal wore the one-shouldered teal number to Prince Joachim's 50th birthday celebrations.

beatrice
Princess Beatrice stunned in this custom-made Claire Mischevani polka dot coat dress on Wednesday evening. The daughter of Prince Andrew stepped out at St James Palace, teaming her outfit with a £150 Sophie Stanbury x Sienna Jones crossbody bag, a Cartier bracelet and a Zara belt.

