15 Royal twins at Royal Ascot! The regal ladies who have copied one another for a day at the races

Talk about taking notes...




Princess Beatrice and Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot
It’s one of the most glamorous sporting events in the social calendar – Royal Ascot, a day of racing, fizz, winning (hopefully) and, of course, statement headpieces! But when it comes to what the royal ladies wear when they attend a ‘Day At The Races’, things haven’t changed as much as you’d expect over the years. From colour palettes and accessories to design details and prints, we look at how the younger generation of HRHs have been taking style notes from the older, established guard for this most quintessentially British of occasions.   

 

Powder Blue

 

Powder blue is a fantastic shade for summer and it’s become a favourite among the older and younger HRHs. Princess Beatrice wore this long-sleeved brocade dress back in 2018, and Duchess Kate opted for EXACTLY the same colour a year later.  

Meghan Markle and Sophie Wessex both at Royal Ascot
The Skinny Black Belt

 

A skinny black belt isn’t an obvious Ascot accessory, but the Countess of Wessex, donned one over her white winter coat for Ascot’s Christmas races in 2016. Two years later and Duchess Meghan picked up the skinny belt mantle, wearing hers over a white shirt dress.

 

Sarah Ferguson and the Queen at Royal Ascot - in photos
Contrast-Trim Jacket

 

She might leave it to the younger generations when it comes to setting the style stakes now but there was a time when the Queen led the way. She showed off this statement red-trim jacket at Ascot in 1976 and, 11 years later, Sarah Ferguson was spotted in a not-dissimilar white and blue design.  

Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot - photos
Racing Green

 

Of course, as well as the outfits, Ascot is about the racing so it’s appropriate that Racing Green has become a bit of a trend among the Royals. Princess Anne first stepped out in the hue in 1978 and Princess Beatrice followed suit wearing this grass-green dress with a white jacket in 2009.  

Sophie Wessex and Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot
Little Black Dress

 

As it’s usually a summer event, Ascot outfits tend to be at the colourful end of the spectrum – but there’s still a place for an LBD. The Countess of Wessex donned this black skater-shape dress in 2014, creating a flattering and sophisticated look. Three years later, Princess Eugenie also opted for a full-skirted dress in black, but with white embroidered florals to give it more of a summery feel.  

The Queen and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot
Sunshine Yellow

 

There’s nothing better than Ascot in the sunshine so no wonder the royals often choose this happy shade for their outfits. The Queen, who’s always been a fan of yellow, regularly wears it to Ascot, while Zara Tindall was spotted out in 2015, copying her grandmother, in this lemon-printed frock.

Princess Diana and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot
Colour-Blocking

 

Always the trend-setter, Princess Diana did colour-blocking at Ascot way back in 1990 with this clashing orange and purple skirt suit. 25 years later and Princess Beatrice rocked the trend with a modern interpretation: a turquoise blouse and blue spotted maxi skirt.  

Zara Tindall and Sophie Wessex at Royal Ascot
Animal Print Accessories

 

This was a rare occasion when the younger generation of Royals influenced the style trends at Ascot. Zara Tindall wore this magnificent leopard-print hat in 2008 and, ten years later, Sophie followed suit, matching her pink Ascot outfit with a snakeskin clutch bag.    

The Duchess of Cornwall and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot
Embellishment

 

The Duchess of Cornwall added interest to her simple white frock at 2007’s Ascot with a delicate beading and intricate embroidery design. Ten years later and Princess Beatrice upped the embellishment stakes with this floral detail white frock.

Autumn Phillips and Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot
Lace

 

Everyone hailed the Duchess of Cambridge’s Dolce & Gabbana dress as ground-breaking when she wore it in 2016 but she wasn’t the first royal to wear lace to Ascot. Autumn Phillips chose a navy lace dress to the event, back in 2012.  

Princess Diana and Sophie Wessex at Royal Ascot
Stripes

 

There’s always been a place for stripes at Ascot. Princess Diana didn’t shy away, wearing them from head to toe in 1987; the Countess of Wessex kept them a little more subtle, wearing the print as a cropped jacket in 2009.

Princess Anne and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot
The Artistic Print

 

Ascot is a great place to experiment with one’s style. Princess Anne set tongues wagging in 2014 when she wore this unusual geometric-print jacket and, a year later, her niece Princess Beatrice donned this equally unique skirt which was a busy mix of paisley and check designs.   

The Queen and Princess Anne at Royal Ascot
Lilac

 

Purple is the colour of royalty so it’s not really surprising that the Queen chose to wear it to Royal Ascot in 2000. A year later, Princess Anne stepped out in a slightly pinkier version of lilac hue her mother had worn.  

Princess Diana and Zara Tindall at Royal Ascot
Pussybow Necks

 

Pussybow necks were all the rage in the 80s and a go-to look for Princess Diana at the time, so no one was really surprised when she wore one to Ascot in 1985. It was more of a surprising choice for Zara Tindall, however, 23 years later; hers came with a Noughties twist, that’s oversized with a sparkling bling detail.    

ascot-colour-block
The Blue Cut-Out Dress

 

With its black sleeves, flattering cut-out side panels and thick stretchy fabric, Princess Beatrice’s 2017 blue Ascot dress was not so dissimilar to the one her mother, Sarah Ferguson, wore two years before.  

