﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Royal blue(s)! These royals rock the colour in the best way ever

Blue is the warmest colour

...
Royal blue(s)! These royals rock the colour in the best way ever
You're reading

Royal blue(s)! These royals rock the colour in the best way ever

1/13
Next

13 of the most stylish guests to arrive at the HELLO! Star Women Awards
kate middleton
1/13

Blue is the official royal colour so it's not surprising that members of the family love to frequently wear it. Whether it's a fresh take on pastel shades of blue, deep navy or vibrant sapphire, it’s a refreshingly easy colour to wear that has all the airs and graces of a regal tone. Click through our gallery to see how some of favourite royals, from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Queen, wear it…

 

Duchess of Cambridge

Possibly one of our favourite Kate outfits ever, the Duchess stunned crowds at Ascot with this head-to-toe powder blue outfit.
 

queen letizia
2/13

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia's teal Hugo Boss dress proved a major hit when she stepped out in Madrid in June 2019. 

READ MORE: When royals twin in the EXACT same outfits! Duchesses Kate, Meghan, Princess Beatrice and more

camilla
3/13

The Duchess of Cornwall

Cream is definitely your friend with this shade of blue, as Camilla proves.

meghan markle
4/13

Duchess of Sussex

While on her royal tour of Down Under in October 2018, Meghan displayed this beautiful two-tone blue skirt. 

beatrice
5/13

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s top-to-toe wearing of the colour is giving us major wedding outfit ideas.

READ MORE: 8 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate summer shoe!

kate middleton
6/13

Duchess of Cambridge

Matching her hat to her dress coat proved a real hit for Kate in this stunning teal shade. 

princess-diana
7/13

Princess Diana

Her dress was considered daring at the time, and this Catherine Walker dress is definitely one of Princess Diana’s greatest style moments.

meghan
8/13

The Duchess of Sussex

If further proof was needed that ice blue and cream are a match made in heaven, we’ve got the Duchess of Sussex to thank for this seriously chic sartorial moment.

READ NEXT: Royal holiday snaps! See Duchess Kate and William, Harry and Meghan and more on their travels

kate
9/13

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate’s stunning Emilia Wickstead coat is the perfect pastel baby blue, don't you think?

windsor
10/13

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Matching her mum Princess Michael of Kent in this delightful colour, we're obsessed with Lady Gabriella Windsor's evening gown. It's giving us serious summer feels.

sophie
11/13

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie positively stunned at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, in a gorgeous duchess satin skirt, perfectly complemented by a blue-grey embroidered top. 

READ NEXT: Royal engagement rings to swoon over: from Kate's sapphire to Meghan's new diamond band

queen
12/13

The Queen

HRH is known for her love of bright colour but we think this more neutral shade looks terrific on her too. The Queen chose this Angela Kelly cashmere coat to celebrate her granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding back in October 2018.

diana-blue
13/13

Princess Diana and Prince William

OK, so maybe not true style inspo but adorable nonetheless…twinning is winning.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...