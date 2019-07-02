﻿
12 Photos | Fashion

Duchess Kate's most gorgeous Wimbledon outfits over the years

From Dolce & Gabbana polka-dots to patterned McQueen…

...
Duchess Kate's most gorgeous Wimbledon outfits over the years
You're reading

Duchess Kate's most gorgeous Wimbledon outfits over the years

1/12
Next

Princess Diana's famous gym kit is going on auction
kate-wimbledon-2011
Photo: © Getty Images
1/12

The Duchess of Cambridge's elegant sense of style ensures that all eyes are firmly on her whenever she is spotted out and about at public events. And when it comes to dressing for Wimbledon, she never disappoints! So to celebrate the return of the tennis championships, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane at some of Kate's most memorable outfits.

MORE: 10 times Pippa Middleton has wowed at Wimbledon! See her outfits over the years

The Duchess, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – a patronage she took over from the Queen - has rocked some seriously gorgeous looks over the years, from vibrant colour-pop dresses to floaty frocks. Down-to-earth Kate has also been spotted in a variety of high-street and designer pieces, ranging from L.K. Bennett to Alexander McQueen. Scroll down to take a look back with us at some of Kate’s best ever Wimbledon fashion looks…

kate-wimbledon-2019
Photo: © PA
2/12

At 2019's tournament, Kate made a surprise appearance with a couple of her close girlfriends on day two of the competition. She looked stunning in a monochrome shirt dress by Suzannah, which she accessorised with a custom Alexander McQueen bag and her Gianvito Rossi block heels. Gorgeous! 

kate-meghan-wimbledon-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
3/12

For her first-ever appearance at Wimbledon alongside new royal the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, Kate opted for pretty polka dots. Her fitted midi dress was a bespoke piece from one of her favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham, which she teamed with the same Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag and her go-to Gianvito Rossi heels. 

kate-wimbledon-2018
Photo: © Getty Images
4/12

The Duchess wowed in this sunshine yellow Dolce & Gabbana number for the 2018 men's singles final, which she attended with husband Prince William. She carried a neutral handbag from the designer, too, and wore her gorgeous citrine cocktail ring.

5/12

Kate graced the stadium on the opening of the 2017 championships in a summer-ready polka dot dress, again by Dolce & Gabbana, teamed with a white Victoria Beckham tote bag and leg-lengthening black heels. 

6/12

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a vibrant patterned Alexander McQueen gown to watch a tennis match during the Wimbledon championship in 2016. The summer-ready number was adorned with a playful pattern of butterflies and skulls. 

7/12

Thrifty Kate looked fabulous in a Roskanda dress back in 2016, which she had previously worn during the 2014 Royal Tour in Australia. The vibrant fitted frock was elegantly styled with a pair of nude court heels. 

8/12

Back in 2015, Kate looked fabulous in a L.K. Bennett red dress, featuring elbow-length sleeves and a form-fitting bodice. Her ensemble was completed with a patterned miniature clutch and a pair of small hoop earrings.

9/12

The Duchess of Cambridge looked suitably stylish in a white linen Zimmerman dress back in 2014. The pretty design featured elbow-length sleeves, a rounded neckline and a stand-out pleated skirt. 

10/12

Kate stood out in the Wimbledon crowds back in 2014 in a vibrant green graphic print dress by British designer Jonathan Saunders, which featured a feminine waist tie to enhance her petite figure.

11/12

While enjoying watching a game of tennis back in 2012 with her sister Pippa, Kate looked elegant in a cream ensemble, teaming a pretty dress with a coordinating jacket. 

12/12

Kate wowed in a white Temperley dress back in 2011 - which featured a delicate tiered skirt. Opting for minimal accessories, the Duchess let the dress stand out alone, working the ultimate minimal chic look. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...