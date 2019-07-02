Duchess Kate's most gorgeous Wimbledon outfits over the years

The Duchess of Cambridge's elegant sense of style ensures that all eyes are firmly on her whenever she is spotted out and about at public events. And when it comes to dressing for Wimbledon, she never disappoints! So to celebrate the return of the tennis championships, we've decided to take a trip down memory lane at some of Kate's most memorable outfits.
MORE: 10 times Pippa Middleton has wowed at Wimbledon! See her outfits over the years
The Duchess, who is a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – a patronage she took over from the Queen - has rocked some seriously gorgeous looks over the years, from vibrant colour-pop dresses to floaty frocks. Down-to-earth Kate has also been spotted in a variety of high-street and designer pieces, ranging from L.K. Bennett to Alexander McQueen. Scroll down to take a look back with us at some of Kate’s best ever Wimbledon fashion looks…