Duchess Kate and Meghan's summer style: See their sunny wardrobes

The Duchesses know how to nail summer dressing

The good ol' British summer is finally here, which means you've got roughly two months to wear ALL your favourite sundresses. July and August are filled with fun social occasions which require chic ensembles, from weddings and christenings to days out at the races. Who better to look to for style inspo than those beautiful royals, the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex. While the ladies have very different styles – Kate classic and Meghan more contemporary – the sisters-in-law always get their summer outfits spot on.

 

Duchess Kate has already wowed us in summer 2019 with her black and white Suzannah dress, which she wore to the Wimbledon tennis championships. We adored her simple-yet-chic frock that featured contrasting black buttons and a black statement belt.

 

Scroll through the photos below to see Kate and Meghan's most stylish summer looks over the years…

Meghan oozed style in her Carolina Herrera denim dress with retro belted waist at the Polo alongside her husband Prince Harry in July 2018.

Kate brought all the holiday feels when she stepped out in the gorgeous, chiffon red dress by Alexander McQueen back in July 2017. We loved the off-the-shoulder detail and frilly skirt. Kate wore the dress at The Queen's Birthday Party during a visit to Poland and Germany.

Wasn't this dress so stunning on Meghan? The royal wore the mini tux dress by Maggie Marilyn during her tour of New Zealand in October 2018.

Kate was so elegant in this blue spotty dress by Altuzarra in September 2016 when she visited the Heads Together charity with Prince William.

The world fell in love with Meghan's navy striped sundress by Australian designer Martin Grant on her royal tour with Prince Harry in 2018. The couple spent time on Sydney's Bondi beach for during their Australian tour.

What a classic! Kate's stunning green and red poppy-print dress by Prada was a real hit when she visited the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace in August 2017.

The wife of Prince Harry looked so pretty in this gorgeous bright floral maxi dress by Figue in October 2018. Meghan visited the University of the South Pacific in Suva.

Duchess Kate was radiant in this pretty white dress with blue poppies by high street store LK Bennett during a visit to Keech Hospice Care in Luton in August 2016.

Meghan was truly sophisticated in this House of Nonie blush mac-dress back in July 2018. The Duchess wore the Canadian designer for a visit to The Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition at London's Southbank Centre.

