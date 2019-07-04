﻿
Royal style watch: the best regal outfits of the week!

When royals go to Wimbledon…

Royal style watch: the best regal outfits of the week!
Royal style watch: the best regal outfits of the week!

THIS is what Victoria Beckham wore to sports day - and David looks pretty swish too
kate white
Hurrah! At long last those royal ladies have ditched their dress coats and stepped out in stylish summer attire. The week has largely been dominated by the Duchess of Cambridge's wonderful appearance at the Wimbledon tennis championships, where she wowed in a stunning white dress by the label Suzannah. Didn't she look fantastic? In the snap above, we see Kate arriving at the sporting tournament in her chic outfit, channelling the 'all-white' players' dress code. The Duchess teamed her dress with a chic black belt, some black pumps and those essential shades.

 

Elsewhere we've seen elegant looks from the likes of the Countess of Wessex, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. The Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing away from baby Archie Harrison to join Prince Harry at the Major League Baseball event in London, and Lady Amelia Windsor got her groove on at Glastonbury music festival in a suitable cool ensemble.

 

Check out the royals' outfits below…

meghan
The Duchess of Sussex

It was so good to see Meghan out and about with her husband Prince Harry this week! The new mum wore a black Stella McCartney belted keyhole detail dress and Aquazzura Deneuve ballet flats to the Major League Baseball event at the Olympic Stadium. Meghan's sunglasses were by Illestevea and her earrings by Jennifer Meyer.

carole
Carole Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge's mother Carole wore a beautiful white tunic dress with floral brooch adornment on the sleeves to Wimbledon on Wednesday. Her outfit was by one of Kate's much-loved labels, Goat, and is currently in the sale, priced £208 reduced from £520. Carole added a trilby-style hat, some cream T-bar sandals and a gorgeous nude leather bag, to complete het look.

letizia blue
Queen Letizia

We just loved this fresh ensemble on Letizia! The Spanish Queen stepped out in a Boss blouse and pale blue cut-off trousers with Prada heels and Bulgary earrings for an event at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid.

mette marit
Princess Mette-Marit

The Norwegian royal stepped out in this elegant baby pink dress with chic collar detail this week as she visited Trondheim in her home country.

kitty
Lady Kitty Spencer

A classic black trouser suit never goes out of style, as Lady Kitty Spencer showed on 2 July at Paris Fashion Week. The niece of the late Princess Diana wore this chic outfit to the Giorgio Armani Prive show.

amelia
Lady Amelia Windsor

Looks like Amelia had a blast at Glasto! The royal shared a snap of her festival look on her Instagram page and we're loving her casual vibe. Amelia wrote: "@glastofest magic 💙 you were everything n more 💗 will be dreaming of it until next year."

wessex
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie was queen of the clutch this week with her fabulous blue snakeskin bag. The royal carried the accessory on Tuesday afternoon as she paid a visit to the Glenfiddich Whiskey distillery in Dufftown, Scotland, with husband Prince Edward. She wore a royal blue Victoria Beckham top and skirt, a dove-grey toned jacket and grey high heel shoes by Penelope Chilvers.

