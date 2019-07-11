﻿
Fashion

Royal Style Watch: 15 amazing regal outfits for July

So many stunning dresses!

...
This Morning fans are blown away with Holly Willoughby's £22 denim dress
kate archie
We love this time of year! All our favourite royal ladies are out and about at summer events in their finery – Wimbledon, the polo, music festivals, and let's not forget the christening of the beautiful baby Archie Harrison. This is officially the week that Duchess Meghan launched herself back onto the social circuit. The former actress was spotted at both Wimbledon and the polo in Wokingham with little Archie – didn't they make the sweetest pair?

 

The Duchess of Cambridge is clearly in a pink mood right now, as she donned the colour twice this week, once at the polo and once for Archie Harrison's christening on Saturday. Kate looked stunning in a pussy-bow Stella McCartney dress (pictured above), fuchsia heels and matching coordinating Juliette Botterill headband.

 

It's summer dress central on Style Watch this week. We've seen bright hues, floral prints, stripes and geometric prints on the regal set, making us want to hit the shops for some copycat pieces.

 

Catch up on the latest royal outfits below…

kate polo
Kate made a surprise appearance at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham on Wednesday with her three children and looked fabulous in her casual frock. The Duchess wore a pale pink L.K. Bennett dress with a red Mulberry bag for the outing.

meghan tennis
Duchess of Sussex

She's back and she looks fantastic! Yes, Duchess Meghan is getting back into royal life following the birth of her first child, Archie Harrison. The wife of Prince Harry made an appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday dressed in a black tee by Lavender Hill Clothing, a linen pin-striped blazer by L'Agence and Outland Denim 'Harriet' jeans.

meghan christening
Then we saw official photos of baby Archie's christening at Windsor Castle, to which Meghan wore a white Christian Dior dress and matching hat.

meghan polo
On Wednesday, the Duchess attended the polo in Wokingham alongside Duchess Kate, to cheer on Harry from the side-lines. Meghan wore a khaki shirt dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez with some aviator sunglasses by Stella McCartney.

wessex
Countess of Wessex

We loved Sophie's Wimbledon look this week. The wife of Prince Edward was fabulous in a chic blue dress by Peter Pilotto as she watched the tennis from the royal box. The vibrant outfit, called the 'Cloqué' dress, had a crew neckline, short sleeves and featured a pretty floral print.

letizia
Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal stepped out in a gorgeous pink fit and flare dress on Tuesday for a meeting of the Council of the Royal Board on Disability at the Corral de Comedias Theater. The former journalist looked radiant in her hot pink frock by Carolina Herrera, which featured a high neckline and button detail on the front.

carole middleton dress
Carole Middleton

The mother of the Duchess of Cambridge chose a beautiful printed green wrap dress by the label Scotch & Soda for her Wimbledon outing this week. Carole teamed her look with some tan mule heals, a white trilby-style hat and wore some elegant pearl-drop earrings.

lady helen taylor
Lady Helen Taylor

Lady Helen was Carole Middleton's double at the tennis, in a near-identical green maxi dress. The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent kept things casual by teaming her floral dress with some on-trend white trainers.

beatrice blue
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice looked so chic on Monday afternoon when she stepped out for a female entrepreneurship event in London. The royal chose to recycle a beautiful blouse and skirt which she first wore for a visit to the York Mystery Plays in 2016.

kitty
Photo: © Instagram
Lady Kitty Spencer

Oh to have Kitty's life! The niece of the late Princess Diana shared a snap of herself chilling out at the beautiful Lake Como in Italy in this gorgeous dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

camilla
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla made a departure from her usual pastel outfits this week with a fun psychedelic print frock. The Duchess hosted a reception for Ebony Horse Club at Clarence House in London and the 71-year-old teamed her daring dress with her favourite nude high heels.

maxima
Queen Maxima

The Netherlands Queen also surprised us on Wednesday in a cool boho-style maxi dress. Maxima is normally a fan of vibrant hues so it was great to see the royal trying out a different look on a visit to Bangladesh.

zara tindal
Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter looked chic in a navy and white striped shirt dress by Sportmax at Wimbledon. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall surprised fans by swapping the Royal Box for the stands at the tournament. Nevertheless, the couple looked to enjoy their day at the sporting event.

victoria
Crown Princess Victoria

Wow! Here's Sweden's Victoria on her way to a Metallica concert with her husband Prince Daniel and daughter Princess Estelle. Loving her dressed-down denim and wedges look – we rarely see her in outfits like this one.

