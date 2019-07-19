﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: This week's summer looks from Kate, Meghan, Pippa and co

Our top 12 regal outfits

These are the top 11 best dressed celebrities from this week!
Those royal ladies have been busy, busy, busy this past week! The sun has been shining and the regal set have donned their most elegant summer frocks for some seriously glamorous outings. We've seen the brunette trio – Duchesses Kate and Meghan, along with Kate's sister Pippa Middleton – at the Wimbledon finals, sisters Eugenie and Beatrice have been out in London and Crown Princess Victoria's birthday brought the Swedish royals out in their finest attire.

New mum Meghan attended the hotly-anticipated Lion King premiere, catching up with superstar Beyonce on the red carpet. What a moment! We hope they all have their feet up now with a good English cuppa.

 

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning at the Wimbledon men's finals in a custom blue midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a purple bow (pictured above). The wife of Prince William teamed the outfit with some tan heels and a white clutch bag. So chic!

 

Take a look at more royal ensembles below…

Duchess of Cambridge

An avid tennis fan, Kate also popped along to the women's tennis final at Wimbledon on Saturday to watch Simona Halep and Serena Williams. The mum-of-three looked totally gorgeous in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress with pretty brass button detail and pussy-bow.

MORE: Kate Middleton wore a pair of high street shoes at Wimbledon and no-one noticed

Duchess of Sussex

Meghan was radiant at the European premiere of The Lion King on Sunday evening with Prince Harry. The new mum chose a classic black semi-sheer midi dress by Jason Wu for the star-studded event and wore her hair in an elegant up-do.

The Duchess wowed us at Wimbledon too, stepping out in a chic white shirt and pleated patterned white and blue skirt. A fitting ensemble for the all-white player dress code.

Princess Eugenie

Eugenie looked radiant on Thursday during a visit to London’s Westminster Abbey, stepping out in an elegant green sheer dress with a beautiful yellow floral print by Alice & Olivia which featured a risqué thigh-high split revealing a shorter green slip beneath. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson teamed her outfit with some tan stilettos.

Princess Beatrice

We loved Beatrice's date night outfit with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal attended the launch of Lenny Kravitz's 'Assemblage' photography exhibition in London, wearing a black camisole, matching blazer and amber-toned, silk skirt. She completed her look with some black heels and faux croc handbag.

Pippa Middleton

One of our top royal looks of the week, Duchess Kate's sister Pippa wowed at Wimbledon in this beautiful pink floral dress by TiMo. Everything about this dress is cool: the print, the fit and flowing skirt – and look at those stylish lace-up heels! Pippa wins.

Get the look:

Floral-printed crepe midi dress by MCQ Alexander McQueen, £276 from mytheresa.com

Crown Princess Victoria

Happy birthday Victoria! The Swedish Princess celebrated her 42nd year in style on 14 July with her family by her side. We adored her multi-coloured floral maxi dress – just the outfit for a summer party.

Princess Sofia

The stunning Swedish royal was all smiles at Princess Victoria's birthday celebrations, arriving in a gorgeous blue and white printed dress, teamed with some on-trend espadrilles.

Princess Madeleine

Another favourite outfit of ours, Madeleine looks amazing in her blush pink dress with the coolest heels we've seen in a while. The royal joined Princess Sofia at Princess Victoria's birthday party.

Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal wore a fun dress on Thursday when she attended a meeting in Madrid. Here she is looking elegant as ever in a Boss striped dress, heels by Carolina Herrera and handbag by Furla.

MORE: Queen Letizia just totally wowed us in a chic Zara dress - and it's only £19.99

Princess Stephanie

Monaco royal Stephanie was so summery in her white and orange ensemble in Monaco on 13 July. The Princess attended the 15th anniversary of the Fight Aids Monaco Summer Gala.

