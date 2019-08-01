﻿
Royal style watch: glamorous looks from Europe's regal ladies

This exciting Topshop news ties in SO perfectly with payday 
It's holiday time, so that explains why it's so super quiet on the royal fashion front this week. We can only assume the regal set are sunning themselves on board their yachts in St Tropez or the like. Fortunately for us, Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Charlene of Monaco have been out and about treating us to some stellar looks as usual.

 

The Duchess of Sussex surprised us all by guest-editing the September issue of Vogue (Anytime you fancy stopping by for a shift at HELLO! Meg, just give us a buzz). There's also been another royal wedding – that of Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet of Monaco. Take a peek at her gorgeous bridal gowns below.

 

We adored Princess Charlene's vibrant green at the Red Cross Gala on Friday evening (pictured above). The Monaco royal certainly stood out in this vivid Marchesa Notte design, which featured an elegant cape and cut-out detail at the neckline. Charlene completed her look with her stunning Repossi drop earrings.

 

See more stylish royal outfits below...

Duchess of Sussex

We loved this surprise appearance from the lovely Meghan in September's issue of Vogue. The wife of Prince Harry looked radiant in a gorgeous pencil dress by Gucci, which retails at a pricey £2295. Meghan's frock is the designer's 'Embellished Tweed Dress', which features a rose brooch and a ribbon bow.

Queen Letizia

We can always rely on Letizia's style choices and this week we've seen two elegant looks from the Spanish royal. On Thursday, the former journalist posed for photographers in Copa del Rey Mapfre, Mallorca, with her daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. The trio were perfectly coordinated in pastels, with Letizia wearing a chic white summer dress and cream espadrilles and her daughters also in pale blues and white.

Letizia wowed once again on Tuesday when she stepped out in a stunning floral skirt. The wife of Spain's King Felipe chose the Adolfo Dominguez skirt, a sleeveless top and Steve Madden heels for a visit to the National Library of Spain.

Marie Chevallier

It was royal wedding time again on Friday when Monaco's Louis Dicruet married Marie Chevallier in a civil ceremony on Friday and then a second celebration on Saturday. The beautiful bride looked stunning in a floor-length gown, which had been created by her sister-in-law Pauline Ducruet. The dress featured delicate Chantilly lace which took 300 hours to embroider.

On Friday, the royal couple had tied the knot at the City Hall, with Marie wearing an extremely fashion-forward bridal jumpsuit by Rosa Clará. The luxurious bridal design house revealed that Marie had chosen a "sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist."

Queen Rania of Jordan

Rania always wears the chicest of outfits and we just adore her simple white shirt, black trousers and cool brown tie belt. Doesn't she look cool? The royal chose the ensemble for a visit to Anman to meet a group of young Jordanian entrepreneurs.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Clearly enjoying the summer sun, Lady Kitty looked fabulous in this pretty violet bow top in her latest Instagram photo. The niece of the late Princess Diana captioned the happy picture: "Summer with Mumcat."

