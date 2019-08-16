The Countess of Wessex's most stylish summer dresses

The Countess of Wessex is one stylish lady. The wife of Prince Edward always looks impeccably turned out and we love the fact she embraces numerous trends and wears a variety of different labels; from Erdem to Emilia Wickstead, and don't get us started on her Penelope Chilvers shoe collection! Duchesses Kate and Meghan may dominate headlines with their Princess dresses but Sophie sure knows her stuff when it comes to making an impact with her outfit. Over the summer, we've seen the mother-of-two attend a variety of fancy events and to celebrate her style, we thought we would round up her best seasonal looks...
In May 2019, Sophie looked incredible at the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, held at Buckingham Palace. Joining husband Prince Edward and niece Princess Eugenie, the royal rocked the striking 'Odette' tea dress by Suzannah. The classic frock was emblazoned with an eye-catching floral print. Blooming gorgeous!
