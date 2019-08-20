﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Royals that travel in style! See Duchesses Meghan, Kate and more in their chic and comfy airport outfits

These royals have their travelling wardrobe nailed...

Meghan Markle travel outfit
Photo: © Rex
Remember when Victoria Beckham announced that the airport is her runway? Well, if these stylish royal ladies are anything to go by, that statement has never been truer! While working members of the royal family are regularly snapped at the airport during official tours and visits, they still often give us a glimpse at the more laidback side of their wardrobes - be it the Duchess of Sussex in slouchy shirts and jeans or Queen Rania looking ultra-cool at LAX. 

Even the Duchess of Cambridge, who is rarely less than immaculate on arrival at her destinations, has been spotted in her airport comfies on occasion. Scroll down to see all your favourite royal ladies in their chic travel outfits…

Duchess Meghan

Former actress Meghan has her classic travel style nailed, unsurprisingly. The royal prefers a casual shirt, skinny jeans and flat shoes for flying - she's been photographed (as above) wearing a number of versions of the ensemble over the years. If on an official trip, she often changes in the air to arrive dressed more formally. Voila! 

Kate Middleton travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess Kate

If pictured arriving to fly, Kate is usually dressed smartly in a dress and heels - but some photographs of the Duchess show her wearing a casual top and jeans for her early trips away with Prince William, and also for family holidays to Mustique. Pictured here in Canada in 2011, she opted for comfy skinnies and a blazer.

Countess of Wessex travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Down-to-earth Sophie carried her own bags as she disembarked her plane in Doha back in 2013. She opted for classic flared trousers snake print wedges and a navy coverup. We love her shoe-print tote too!

Queen Rania travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan

Isn't Queen Rania glamorous? The monarch was pictured arriving in Los Angeles in December 2017, looking incredibly cool in black silk trousers, a matching top and ankle boots. 

Queen Letizia travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain

Royals like to travel by boat, too! The Spanish royal family enjoy sailing and often spend time aboard a yacht during their annual trip to Mallorca. We love Letizia's crisp white look for a day at sea.

Duchess Camilla travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall

Doesn't Camilla look gorgeous in this classic trouser suit? The royal wore this elegant look for a visit to Pakistan in 2006. Bring it back, we say!

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie travel outfits
Photo: © PA
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

The British royal family memorably spent a holiday sailing around the Western Isles of Scotland with the Queen back in August 2010. Seen disembarking the boat, Princess Eugenie can be spotted carrying a leopard print tote bag, while Beatrice wears a smart buttoned blazer. Both appear to be carrying laptop cases, too.

Queen Maxima travel outfit
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

The monarch looked gorgeous in bold colours as she left her plane on arrival in Ethiopia in December 2013. 

Sarah Ferguson travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York

We love this archive shot of Sarah and her young daughters Eugenie and Beatrice arriving at Zurich airport for their skiing holiday back in 1992. Sarah is retro perfection in her shearling bomber jacket and leather boots, while the little Princesses look totally adorable in their matching pink outfits. Aww.

Princess Diana travel outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana

And here's the late Princess of Wales and Prince William arriving in Zurich the following year - looking incredible in mother-and-son checked blazers. The royal family was often photographed at the airport arriving for their annual ski trip. 

Princess Diana and Sarah, Duchess of York
Photo: © Getty Images
We couldn't resist one more of best pals Sarah and Diana together, co-ordinating in their cosy travel outfits. Hands-up if you would still wear that leopard print scarf now…

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

