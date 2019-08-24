10 of Lady Amelia Windsor's most stylish outfits ever

Once voted the most beautiful royal, Lady Amelia Windsor is the daughter of George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews, and is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent. She's also 39th in line to the throne. The blonde beauty celebrated her 24th birthday on 24 August and in celebration, we have taken a look at some of her best looks, from red-carpets to fashion shows! The stunning royal is quite experimental with her wardrobe and has rocked everything from polka-dots to bubblegum pink dresses. Which outfit is your favourite?
Simple, sophisticated and so chic, we loved this simple black shift dress the royal wore to Somerset House in August 2019. We especially enjoyed the bold statement jewellery and super cute mini bag.