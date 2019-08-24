﻿
10 of Lady Amelia Windsor's most stylish outfits ever

Photo: © Getty Images
1/10

Once voted the most beautiful royal, Lady Amelia Windsor is the daughter of George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews, and is the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent. She's also 39th in line to the throne. The blonde beauty celebrated her 24th birthday on 24 August and in celebration, we have taken a look at some of her best looks, from red-carpets to fashion shows! The stunning royal is quite experimental with her wardrobe and has rocked everything from polka-dots to bubblegum pink dresses. Which outfit is your favourite?

 

Simple, sophisticated and so chic, we loved this simple black shift dress the royal wore to Somerset House in August 2019. We especially enjoyed the bold statement jewellery and  super cute mini bag. 

Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

Loved by the royal family, the V&A Summer Party is always filled with some very stylish people and Amelia didn't disappoint in 2019, stepping out in a stunning red 60s style mini dress, which she teamed with chunky white heels and a very swish Christian Dior saddle bag.

3/10

In June 2019, the blonde royal turned heads at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview at Burlington House, wearing a pastel slip dress by Stella McCartney and some seriously cool trainers, also by the designer. Paired with her baby blue shoulder bag and a collection of gold jewellery, she lived up to her fashion muse rep.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding was the summer event of 2019 and we loved checking out not only the bride's stunning dress, but the wedding guests attire, too. Amelia stole the show in an eye-catching pink dress that had some great fashion micro trends - bold ruffles, contrasting polka dots and puff sleeves.

Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Amelia totally owned Paris Fashion Week in 2019 as she wowed onlookers at the Dior Haute Couture show, mixing casual and glam attire. We loved her look, which featured an olive, turtleneck jumper, floaty silk midi skirt, chunky trainers made of the same print, a plush cream leather jacket and a £650 bumbag. We are pretty sure it's the first time we've ever seen a member of the royal family rocking the 80s accessory before. 

 

6/10

The 2018 Fashion Awards will go down in history as having not one, but two royal attendants - the Duchess of Sussex and Lady Amelia. Meghan wore a dramatic black Givenchy gown and Amelia decided to opt for a very bright tone - a gorgeous pink frock by Carolina Herrera. The beautiful bespoke creation had a pretty sweetheart neckline, a cinched-in waist which was made extra-special with taffeta detail and lots of embroidery. 

Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

In 2018, the model looked breathtakingly chic at another Parisian fashion event, rocking a fitted candy-striped Bardot-style Dior dress that came complete with a bold, floral-printed toile skirt. She even added subtle hoop earrings and finished the look with gold bracelets.

 

8/10

Giving Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money, Lady Amelia took biker chic to a  new level in the avant-garde frilled prom-style dress in a divine pale grey. She gave the dress some serious sass with some clumpy - but very cool - biker boots.

Photo: © Rex
9/10

She may be called the most beautiful royal, but we think people should start adding 'coolest' to the list too when it comes to Amelia; would you look at this slip dress? The royal looked amazing at the launch party of Mimi Wade's Polly Pocket collection, wearing a pastel dream of a dress that embraced the 90s toy.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

At a perfume event for Bulgari in 2018, Amelia looked bang on trend in a simple black vest top, polka-dot skirt by Michael Kors, a sparkly choker and a gun-metal tote bag by Bulgari. But fashion fans were extremely excited to see the royal wearing a pair of coordinating black and white polka-dot sling back shoes which, despite looking really expensive, were actually from high street store Boden. There's nothing like a royal giving the high street some love!

