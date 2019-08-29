Royal style watch: see this week's top regal fashionistas

Summer dresses, elegant evening gowns and chic trouser suits have all made an appearance on the royal scene this week on the likes of Lady Kitty Spencer, Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Letizia of Spain. Slowly the regal ladies are emerging from their holiday hideaways and preparing to return to royal duties – we even spotted the Duchess of Cambridge looking her usual stunning self through a car window at Balmoral.
We kick-off this week's style watch with a gorgeous monochrome dotty dress from Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana. Kitty shared a picture of herself in the Ermanno Scervino pleated outfit on her Instagram page; the royal wore the dress for her arrival at the 76th Venice Film Festival.
For more fabulous looks, take a look at the photos below…