﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Royal style watch: see this week's top regal fashionistas

Stunning summer looks right here

...
Royal style watch: see this week's top regal fashionistas
You're reading

Royal style watch: see this week's top regal fashionistas

1/9
Next

This Morning fans are VERY taken with Rochelle Humes and her beige ASOS suit
kitty spencer white dress
Photo: © Instagram
1/9

Summer dresses, elegant evening gowns and chic trouser suits have all made an appearance on the royal scene this week on the likes of Lady Kitty Spencer, Crown Princess Victoria and Queen Letizia of Spain. Slowly the regal ladies are emerging from their holiday hideaways and preparing to return to royal duties – we even spotted the Duchess of Cambridge looking her usual stunning self through a car window at Balmoral.

 

We kick-off this week's style watch with a gorgeous monochrome dotty dress from Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana. Kitty shared a picture of herself in the Ermanno Scervino pleated outfit on her Instagram page; the royal wore the dress for her arrival at the 76th Venice Film Festival.

 

For more fabulous looks, take a look at the photos below…

kitty black dress
2/9

Lady Kitty Spencer

We've two more killer looks for you from Lady Kitty this week. The model wowed in this strapless black tiered gown at the premiere of The Truth at Palazzo del Cinema on the Lido in Venice.

kitty pink
3/9

The royal also stepped out in this fun sixties-inspired trouser and top combo at the film festival. That sleeveless roll neck takes us right back to circa 1995.

duchess kate
4/9

Duchess Kate

The wife of Prince William dressed chicly for a trip to church in Balmoral with the Queen on Sunday. Her navy Herringbone trench coat is thought to be from Guinea London. The Duchess styled the jacket with a coordinating hat – a demure look for Kate next to the Monarch in vibrant pink.

MORE: We've found the best royal dupe of Kate Middleton's favourite pink Disney-esque evening dress

victoria yellow
5/9

Crown Princess Victoria

We loved this bright yellow dress on Victoria. The Princess chose the Roma dress by Rodebjer for her trip to the Stockholm Water Prize Symposium in Stockholm and certainly stood out. The royal teamed her dress with nude heels, a matching mustard clutch and statement jewellery.

victoria blue dress
6/9

Another wonderful outfit from Victoria here. The royal wore the elegant blue and white tie-dye style gown for the Stockholm Junior Water Prize 2019.

mary black dress
7/9

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Such a classic look from Mary! The Princess chose a simple black dress with long sleeves and thigh-high split for an engagement in Copenhagen. Loving her statement necklace

rania tshirt
8/9

Queen Rania

The Jordanian Queen was so stylish this week, stepping out in a printed T-shirt and sky-blue skirt. Rania visited the Amman Design Week offices in Amman on Sunday.

letizia shirt
9/9

Queen Letizia of Spain

Letizia went for a low key look of a white shirt and grey tapered trousers in Madrid this week, as the royal visited Juan Carlos in hospital following his heart surgery. Letizia was accompanied by her husband King Felipe and their children Princesses Sofi and Leonor.

MORE: Royals that travel in style! See Duchesses Meghan, Kate and more in their chic and comfy airport outfits

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...