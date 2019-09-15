﻿
Royal style watch: the top outfits of the week from Duchess Kate to Queen Letizia

Those regal ladies sure got it

meghan-markle-arrival
All our favourite royal ladies are back on the royal engagement circuit after the summer break, stepping out in their finery for those meet and greets. We've seen a stunning array of outfits this week, from pretty day dresses, chic trouser suits and glamorous evening gowns. They never disappoint, do they?

 

The Duchess of Sussex looked fantastic on Thursday afternoon in London to launch her new capsule collection with SmartWorks - the charity she is a patron of. The new mum modelled her own work range, showing off a crisp white shirt by Misha Nonoo, a tan belt by Ralph Lauren, black trousers by Jigsaw and a pair of tan Jimmy Choo shoes. Such a sophisticated ensemble.

SHOP: The Smart Set Shirt, £125, Misha Nonoo &  Tapered trousers, £199, Jigsaw 

 

Scroll down for more stylish royal looks of the week…

kate-middleton-emilia-wickstead-dress
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked beautiful this week on an outing to RHS Garden Wisley in an Emilia Wickstead floral dress and Monsoon espadrille wedges. The Duchess surprised us in some bargain earrings from Accessorize, which are currently only £1.50 in the sale.

SHOP: Dress: £1,635.00 Emilia Wickstead at Net-A-Porter

MORE: Duchess Kate just wore £1.50 earrings & £13 shoes and no one noticed

eugenie
Princess Eugenie

The daughter of Prince Andrew was out for an evening at designer Misha Nonoo's pop up store in Soho on Tuesday. Eugenie was elegant in a black suit, floral top and matching black sandals.

princess-sofia-carl-philipp
Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia

The Swedish royals wowed us this week in some seriously stylish headgear. The pair attended the opening of parliament in Stockholm. Victoria chose a sailor-style navy and white suit with a pretty pussy-bow and matching navy bow headband, while Sofia was chic in a chic navy skirt and top, maroon heels and a coordinating maroon headband with a large bow.

sophie-wessex-blazer-striped-skirt
Countess of Wessex

Sophie looked fabulous last weekend at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, where she cheered on Zara Tindall. She wore a navy blue top, matching blazer and a super funky skirt.  The pencil style skirt was by Gabriela Hearst and made from soft cashmere.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex recycles a seriously eye-catching stripe skirt by Gabriela Hearst

queen-letizia-cream-dress
Queen Letizia

The Spanish royal stepped out in style on Thursday in a sleek cream fit and flare dress. Letizia wore the outfit to an event in Sevilla. Loving her slingback tan heels!

queen-maxima
Queen Maxima

The Netherlands Queen looked amazing in her light blue patterned gown on Wednesday evening. Maxima dressed up for a gala dinner and wore her blonde hair in a natural down style for the event.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

