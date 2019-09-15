Royal style watch: the top outfits of the week from Duchess Kate to Queen Letizia

All our favourite royal ladies are back on the royal engagement circuit after the summer break, stepping out in their finery for those meet and greets. We've seen a stunning array of outfits this week, from pretty day dresses, chic trouser suits and glamorous evening gowns. They never disappoint, do they?
The Duchess of Sussex looked fantastic on Thursday afternoon in London to launch her new capsule collection with SmartWorks - the charity she is a patron of. The new mum modelled her own work range, showing off a crisp white shirt by Misha Nonoo, a tan belt by Ralph Lauren, black trousers by Jigsaw and a pair of tan Jimmy Choo shoes. Such a sophisticated ensemble.
