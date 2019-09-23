﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

10 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate hero shoe

Royals love their espadrilles...

...
10 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate hero shoe
You're reading

10 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate hero shoe

1/10
Next

8 outfits we want to steal from Succession's Shiv Roy
meghan markle wearing espadrilles
1/10

Espadrilles are one of the easiest shoes to wear - just ask the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge, and pretty much every other royal in existence. Elegant, laid back and perfect for day or night, it's no wonder they're a hit with both celebrities and royals season after season. The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a big fan, and was recently spotted out sporting a beautiful tan pair from Castañer with cord fastenings, and the Countess of Wessex has sported various colours of the style over the last couple of months. And we can't talk about espadrilles without mentioning Queen Letizia! The royal ladies and their dedication to the Spanish style clearly isn't waning. Here's exactly how they style them…

 

The Duchess of Sussex

 

While in Cape Town on the first official day of the Royal Tour, Meghan looked delightful in a monochrome wrap dress and her beloved Castaner wedges, £80. 

queen letizia wearing summer espadrilles
2/10

Mint & Rose wedges were the footwear shoes of choice for the Spanish royal as she enjoyed her summer holiday in Mallorca. 

kate middleton espadrilles
3/10

Duchess of Cambridge

Wearing the print of the summer to a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children, Kate styled her gorgeous paisley dress with the 'Carina' espadrille wedges by Castañer. The queen of recycling her wardrobe, she was also spotted wearing the same pair previously…

READ NEXT: Royal holiday snaps! See Duchess Kate and William, Harry and Meghan and more on their travels

kate middleton espadrilles
4/10

Duchess of Cambridge

Photographed alongside her husband, Prince William, the Duchess was spotted a month earlier, wearing the same tan and suede pair to the Royal Chelsea Flower Show.

sophie wessex espadrilles
5/10

Countess of Wessex 

A huge fan of the fail-safe style, Sophie opted for her Penelope Chilvers ‘Low Valencia Espadrilles' for the Royal Norfolk County Show.

READ NEXT: Royal engagement rings to swoon over: from Kate's sapphire to Meghan's new diamond band

meghan markle espadrilles
6/10

Duchess of Sussex

By far one of Meghan's most popular looks on her 2018 tour of New Zealand, Australia and Fiji - she also wore Castañer espadrilles while attending a tea reception in Suva, Fiji. We're still thinking of that perfect pink summer dress...

sophie wessex espadrilles wedges
7/10

Countess of Wessex 

Sophie Wessex displayed lots of fabulous outfits during her royal tour of Beirut in June 2019. This look was a particular favourite.

lady amelia winsor espadrilles
8/10

Lady Amelia Windsor 

Proving espadrilles can be as casual or smart as you wish, Lady Amelia Windsor looked undeniably elegant the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in May 2019.

READ MORE: Meet the royal wedding dress designers behind Lady Gabriella, Meghan & Kate's gowns

kate middleton espadrilles wedges
9/10

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was photographed running after her children in the summer of 2018 wearing a pair of LK.Bennett espadrille shoes. They may have a wedge, but it doesn't stop being able to move fast on your feet, apparently. 

meghan markle espadrilles wedges
10/10

Duchess of Sussex

For an event at Bondi Beach, the Duchess paired her £1080.00 dress by Australian designer Martin Grant with the same Castañer espadrilles she was spotted in in Fiji.

 

 

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...