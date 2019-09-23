10 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate hero shoe

Espadrilles are one of the easiest shoes to wear - just ask the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cambridge, and pretty much every other royal in existence. Elegant, laid back and perfect for day or night, it's no wonder they're a hit with both celebrities and royals season after season. The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a big fan, and was recently spotted out sporting a beautiful tan pair from Castañer with cord fastenings, and the Countess of Wessex has sported various colours of the style over the last couple of months. And we can't talk about espadrilles without mentioning Queen Letizia! The royal ladies and their dedication to the Spanish style clearly isn't waning. Here's exactly how they style them…
The Duchess of Sussex
While in Cape Town on the first official day of the Royal Tour, Meghan looked delightful in a monochrome wrap dress and her beloved Castaner wedges, £80.