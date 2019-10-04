﻿
Royal Style Watch: the most fabulous regal looks of the week

kate middleton
Welcome to this week's Style Watch, where our favourite royal ladies have been out and about in all their finery once again. We've seen gorgeous autumn looks from the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, along with chic outfits from those chic European royals, Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Mary.

 

Over in South Africa, Duchess Meghan stepped out in a plethora of elegant ensembles, from trendy shirt dresses to one of her favourite looks, the tuxedo dress. The royal has treated to a wonderful royals catwalk show over the past two weeks.

 

Here on British soil, Duchess Kate rocked this fabulous teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl. She attended a special event hosted by His Highness the Aga Khan and looked radiant in the outfit, with matching green earrings by Zeen and elegant green high heels.

 

See more royal looks of the week below…

meghan markle
Duchess Meghan

Meghan has wowed us with several stunning ensembles over the past few days, but we particularly loved her blush pink tuxedo dress by House of Nonie. The royal wore the outfit once before during her royal tour of the South Pacific in 2018 and it's still such a goodie.

meghan markle white dress
The wife of Prince Harry chose this cute white shirt dress for a trip to a Johannesburg township on the final day of the couple's tour. The piece was by a designer called Hannah Lavery in Cape Town, created from leftover fabric in an effort to minimise fabric waste in the studio.

princess eugenie
Princess Eugenie

Eugenie wore this fabulous Peter pan collared dress on Tuesday evening for a book launch of The Dior Sessions. We loved her cute black mini dress with pleated skirt, which she teamed with black ankle boots and an autumnal handbag with a gold chain strap.

princess mary
Crown Princess Mary

The Danish Princess looked fantastic on Tuesday as she arrived for the opening of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen. We adored her pink coat with embellished detail and that gorgeous vintage-style coordinating hat.

queen letizia pastels
Letizia stepped out in this gorgeous silk two-piece on Wednesday, courtesy of Spanish designer Juan Duyos. She looked super chic in the pastel ensemble and we are loving the pretty pastel shades.

queen letizia red dress
Queen Letizia

Lovely Letizia! The Spanish Queen has rocked the imaginary royal catwalk this week. How sassy was her scarlet midi dress by Roberto Torretta? The mother-of-two wore the same outfit a few months back in March 2019 when she attended a reception in Argentina while on a State Visit.

princess victoria
Crown Princess Victoria

Love this look! Swedish royal Victoria was so stunning in this elegant maroon dress with matching hat and mini veil at Uppsala Cathedral on Tuesday.

sophie wessex white blazer
Countess of Wessex

Sophie dressed in this cool outfit on Wednesday when she headed to at the Kingston Hospital Eye Clinic. The wife of Prince Edward wore a stunning white blazer and a pair of very funky brown wide-leg trousers.

queen maxima pink dress
Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal wowed in this chic terracotta dress and matching hat on Wednesday when she attended the fifth Science Makers Awards in Utrecht in the Netherlands. Gorgeous statement necklace too Maxima!

