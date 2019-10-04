Royal Style Watch: the most fabulous regal looks of the week

Welcome to this week's Style Watch, where our favourite royal ladies have been out and about in all their finery once again. We've seen gorgeous autumn looks from the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, along with chic outfits from those chic European royals, Queen Letizia, Queen Maxima and Crown Princess Mary.
Over in South Africa, Duchess Meghan stepped out in a plethora of elegant ensembles, from trendy shirt dresses to one of her favourite looks, the tuxedo dress. The royal has treated to a wonderful royals catwalk show over the past two weeks.
Here on British soil, Duchess Kate rocked this fabulous teal cocktail dress by ARoss Girl. She attended a special event hosted by His Highness the Aga Khan and looked radiant in the outfit, with matching green earrings by Zeen and elegant green high heels.
See more royal looks of the week below…