Royals looking chic in Chanel, darling. From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Amelia Windsor

You might like...
-
What royal ladies wore on their nerve-wracking first solo engagements! Kate, Meghan and more
-
Royals that travel in style! See Duchesses Meghan, Kate and more in their chic and comfy airport outfits
-
Royal fashion risk-takers! Daring dresses from Kate, Meghan and co
-
13 secrets of how the royal family travels for a tour
As exciting as exploring new destinations and discovering new cultures around the world can be, travel still has its downsides, from standing in line...
-
Royal style watch: the top outfits of the week from Duchess Kate to Queen Letizia