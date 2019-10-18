﻿
11 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: The week's best outfits from Duchess Kate, Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia & more

Get your autumn style inspiration here!

Kate Middleton departs from Lahore Airport rocking the smartest travel bag ever
kate middleton white outfit
We've just about recovered from the non-stop fashion whirlwind of the Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan! The stunning royal has wowed us with so many chic ensembles since landing in the country on Monday, we can barely keep up. Tunics, evening gowns, elegant scarves – Kate's tour wardrobe was something else. Back on home soil, the Duchess of Cornwall and Sarah Ferguson have stepped out in gorgeous outfits, while their European counterparts, Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have showcased some fabulous looks too.

 

Leading out best dressed this week has got to be Kate though. We loved the mum-of-three's travelling outfit, which she donned for her departure from Lahore Airport. The royal went for a cream kurta by Elan with navy blue piping, white trousers, nude heels by J. Crew and a bag by Smythson.

kate middleton gown
2/11

We also adored Kate's dazzling green gown which she wore on Tuesday evening for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner in Pakistan. Those sequins! Kate's beautiful dress was by Jenny Packham and it's one of those enduring classics.

 

Scroll down for more top royal outfits…

queen letizia grey dress
3/11

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her amazing style and this week's look is certainly up there. The former journalist's cool grey, patterned dress with pussy bow and tapered sleeves is gorgeous. She wore it to a University awards in Oviedo on Friday.

letizia bodice
4/11

Letizia wowed again this week in a fabulous feathered outfit by The 2nd Skin Co., which she teamed with Magrit heels and De Grisogono earrings for the XVIII Princess of Asturias Awards Concert in Oviedo.

 

maxima pink
5/11

It really has been Queen Maxima's week! The Dutch royal has been on tour in India and delighted us with a series of gorgeous looks. On Monday, she wore a pale pink bespoke gown by Jan Taminiau for a state banquet. The frock was embroidered with delicate purple and pink flowers and featured a cape sleeve.

maxima orange
6/11

We also adored Maxima's tangerine lace dress – so Audrey Hepburn – for an engagement on Friday. The royal was perfectly coordinated; her fascinator, bag and shoes all matched her vibrant dress.

amelia windsor
Photo: © Instagram
7/11

Lady Amelia Windsor nailed autumn style in this super cute red and white slip dress. The royal wore the slinky outfit for a trip to London's V&A Museum.

sarah ferguson
8/11

Sarah Ferguson was elegant at a star-studded party in London on Wednesday night in a full-length black dress that featured beaded details and ruffles. She accessorised with a diamond necklace and earrings.

camilla
9/11

The Duchess of Cornwall was chic in pastel blue as she arrived at Westminster Abbey this week. Camilla chose a stunning dress coat made with a darker blue stitching at the hem and neckline, and added a pearl necklace, nude heels, a snakeskin clutch bag and a very unique fascinator.

 

princess victoria
10/11

Crown Princess Victoria dressed for business on Thursday in this black trouser and top combo with bright blue jacket, heels and clutch. Love! The royal wore the ensemble for the 30 year anniversary of the Children's Diabetes foundation in Linkoping, Sweden.

mette marit
11/11

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was chic in this black patterned dress for a visit to Cologne on 14 October. It's the dress we all want for the office!

