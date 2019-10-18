Royal Style Watch: The week's best outfits from Duchess Kate, Queen Maxima, Queen Letizia & more

We've just about recovered from the non-stop fashion whirlwind of the Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan! The stunning royal has wowed us with so many chic ensembles since landing in the country on Monday, we can barely keep up. Tunics, evening gowns, elegant scarves – Kate's tour wardrobe was something else. Back on home soil, the Duchess of Cornwall and Sarah Ferguson have stepped out in gorgeous outfits, while their European counterparts, Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have showcased some fabulous looks too.
Leading out best dressed this week has got to be Kate though. We loved the mum-of-three's travelling outfit, which she donned for her departure from Lahore Airport. The royal went for a cream kurta by Elan with navy blue piping, white trousers, nude heels by J. Crew and a bag by Smythson.