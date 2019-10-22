﻿
Royals are obsessed with this fashion essential which stands the test of time

trench-beatrice
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice headed to an Easter Sunday church service in a powder blue jacket, the ideal addition to her dusky rose hat and navy dress. Spring and autumn can be equally as difficult to dress for, so throwing this jacket over the top of any outfit will help provide an extra layer of warmth as the winter creeps closer. 

trench-kate
Photo: © Getty Images
Wardrobe staples come in all shapes and sizes – a little black dress, a white t-shirt, a good fitting pair of jeans – but perhaps the hardest working piece you can buy as the weather gets colder is a trench coat. The perennial favourite among the stylish set, it's also a go-to among the royals who rely on it for royal engagements, casual walkabouts and everything else in between. We take a look at how Duchess Kate, Meghan, Camilla and more wear a trench coat.

Kate Middleton

Trust the Duchess of Cambridge to give this classic coat a twist back in 2011; note the ruffled hem and big buckle detail, perfectly tying into her black clutch and black shoes.

meghan-coat
Photo: © Getty Images
Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex wore the most incredible wintery white coat by Line The Label to the photocall to announce her royal wedding to Prince Harry. It sold out almost immediately and we can see why!

Queen Letizia and her family
Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia

Queen Letizia has long been a fan of trench coats, and it seems she has passed this style staple down to her two daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. The family coordinated as they visited the village of Asiegu which has been honoured as the 2019 Best Asturian Village, with Letizia stepping out in a deep blue version while her daughters wore the classic matching camel colour. Sweet!

Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall

Usually made from a waterproof material, Zara bucked the rules and wore one in suede – a bold choice, let's just hope she sprayed some suede protector on it before risking it. UK winters tend to be a little wet after all!

Princess Eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie showed us you can't really go wrong with a classic black and gold colour scheme! Opting for a chic yet modest look, she wore a dress version of the traditional coat for the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel in 2017. The dress had an unusual rounded neck and belted waist, which she paired with black and gold shoes and a matching clutch. 

trench-mad
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Wrapping up in NYC, Sweden's Princess Madeleine's trench is straight-up classic, tied at the waist with a jaunty knot. We're taking inspiration for our work wardrobe!

trench-naz
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz

Part coat, part dress, Princess Deena's trench has a fit and flare style that creates a more feminine feel than the traditional version.

trench-charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi

Heading to an al-fresco event in the next few months? Make like Charlotte Casiraghi and cover up your dress with a trench – errs on the side of smart and stylish.

trench-charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco

We love the casual way Princess Charlene of Monaco has shoulder-robed her trench, adding a laissez faire feel to her tailoring.

Princess Diana
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana (and Prince Charles)

His and hers for the win! Who doesn't appreciate a matching outfit with their spouse? Princess Diana was a big fan of the trench coat, often wearing them off-duty with jeans and a white shirt.

trench-kitty
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

Lesson number one in how to elevate a trench coat – get it in leather. Oozing a buttery soft feel and shade of camel, it's a great way to update this staple.

trench-olympia
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece

The drapery, the longer length and the spot on colour make Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece's trench coat one of the most covetable.

Duchess of Cornwall
Photo: © Getty Images
Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla is a big fan of a trench coat, and her go-to is this Burberry number – possibly the most classic and chic of them all.

