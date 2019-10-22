Royals are obsessed with this fashion essential which stands the test of time

You might like...
-
Royal fashion faux pas! Style mishaps from Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & co
-
Royals wearing tartan: The royals who look picture perfect in plaid
If there's a material the royal family love to wear, it's tartan; from kilts to scarves to hats to dresses (Princess Diana's favourite),...
-
Royals wearing headbands! From the Duchess of Cambridge to Princess Diana
-
Royals all love THIS summer skirt: From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle & Princess Diana in the 80s
-
Who Wore It Best? The Celebrities V Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton