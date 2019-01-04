Royal ladies who look fabulous in trousers - from Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex

After getting some serious outfit-envy, we have taken a look over the years at other royals who have made a fashion statement with trousers, from the Duchess of Cambridge's timeless take on the wardrobe staple to Queen Rania of Jordan's fashion-forward dressing. High waisted, cropped and vibrant colours all feature in the gallery - which are your favourite?
The Duchess of Cambridge
Kate headed to the Natural History Museum in October, rocking a pair of gorgeous high-waisted, flowy green trousers which came from high street store Jigsaw. The fancy separates cost £89 and she teamed them with a burgundy top from Warehouse and a vintage Chanel bag.