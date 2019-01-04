﻿
30 Photos | Fashion

Royal ladies who look fabulous in trousers - from Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex

See the royals who rock the wardrobe staple

...
Royal ladies who look fabulous in trousers - from Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex
You're reading

Royal ladies who look fabulous in trousers - from Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Queen Letizia and the Countess of Wessex

1/30
Next

The Marks & Spencer striped jumper dress you need in your life this winter
kate-middleton-chanel-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
1/30

After getting some serious outfit-envy, we have taken a look over the years at other royals who have made a fashion statement with trousers, from the Duchess of Cambridge's timeless take on the wardrobe staple to Queen Rania of Jordan's fashion-forward dressing. High waisted, cropped and vibrant colours all feature in the gallery - which are your favourite? 

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate headed to the Natural History Museum in October, rocking a pair of gorgeous high-waisted, flowy green trousers which came from high street store Jigsaw. The fancy separates cost £89 and she teamed them with a  burgundy top from Warehouse and a vintage Chanel bag.

sophie-wessex-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
2/30

The Countess of Wessex

In June, the Countess of Wessex stole the show on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot, sporting a fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. Ok, not technically a pair of trousers, but the all-in-one featured flares that gave her look a statement 70s feel. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a coordinating hat.

meghan-markle-black-trousers
Photo: © Getty Images
3/30

The Duchess of Sussex

In September, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in London to launch her capsule collection with SmartWorks - the charity she is patron of.  We loved her back-to-work attire, which consisted of white shirt by Misha Nonoo, a tan belt by Ralph Lauren, black trousers by Jigsaw and a pair of tan Jimmy Choo shoes.

kate-middleton-purple-top
Photo: © Getty Images
4/30

Kate Middleton

How chic did Kate look at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in March? The trendy royal wowed onlookers in a purple Gucci blouse, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. The Duchess teamed the shirt with a pair of black trousers by Jigsaw - a favourite of her sister-in-law Meghan.

kate-middleton-trainers
5/30

Kate Middleton

Ahoy sailor! In August at the Regatta, the mother-of-three donned a nautical striped top in colours of red, tan, navy blue and white. Teaming her striped top from celebrity-loved brand Sandro, she tucked it into her favourite pair of L.K. Bennett high-waisted, navy blue trousers.

6/30

The Duchess of Sussex kept things low-key and chic during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, by wearing trousers for a second time on an official royal visit. The former Suits actress paid tribute to the country by wearing the Welsh brand, Hiut Denim. The brand was set up after a denim factory closed down 35 years ago, leaving 400 people out of work, as they decided to "bring manufacturing back home. To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town".

7/30

Meghan looked stunning in these wide legged trousers on her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton in 2018. The former Suits actress - who dressed in a mix of Canadian and British labels - was stylish in a pair of £450 wool wide-leg trousers from Burberry, which were teamed with a grey coat by Smythe, and a sweater from Autograph by Marks & Spencer. 

 

kate-middleton-trousers-2017
8/30

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pulled off a nautical look in June 2017 during a visit to the 1851 Trust roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London, of which she is Patron of. Her classic outfit featured a pair of navy cropped J Crew trousers, which she teamed with a white top and tailored blazer from Zara. A pair of tweed loafers completed her look.

9/30

She also looked stunning as she arrived at the RAF base in Cyprus to honour military personnel serving overseas during Christmas, in December 2018. The mother-of-three wore an olive green blazer by Smythe with wide lapels and statement button details, a pair of classic trousers from Jigsaw and a simple white T-shirt.

10/30

Queen Rania looked smart as she stepped out of her car in New York to make her way to the We The Future event in New York back in 2017. Rania teamed a pair of cropped black trousers with a tailored white coat, which she styled by rolling up the sleeves. A pair of black and white heels and an oversized handbag completed her look. 

11/30

She also looked fashionable in a pair of black, elongated flares teamed with an oversized white crop jumper and white and black blouse when she attended the Eureka Tech Academy, in Amman, Jordan in 2017. 

12/30

The Queen of Jordan again put together a fashion-forward outfit for her travels back in 2017. She was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport dressed in a pair of black cropped trousers with a simple knit top and ankle boots, accessorising with a retro-inspired flight bag as she made her way through the busy terminal. 

13/30

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark wore a stylish all-white outfit during a visit to Stockholm, Sweden with the rest of the Danish royal family in May 2017. The mother-of-four teamed a pair of tailored white trousers with a co-ordinating blazor and wrap-top, adding a touch of colour to her look with patterend heels. 

14/30

Her straight leg trousers were the perfect length when she attended the Designers Nest during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 in 2015. Mary teamed her trousers with a peach sleeveless tailored jacket, a white vest top, and a pair of nude heels. 

15/30

Mary's slim fit cropped trousers gave her outfit a classic look when she posed for photos with Prince Frederik of Denmark and their daughter Princess Isabella on her first day of school. Mary styled her outfit with a white blouse with flared sleeves and a pair of metallic silver heels. 

16/30

Queen Letizia of Spain wore the perfect pair of power trousers back in 2017 when she attended an audience at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The Spanish queen looked stylish in high waist slim fit trousers with a slightly flared leg, teaming them with a white long sleeved blouse and black boots. 

17/30

Letizia is renowned for recylcling her outfits - and in this case her looks. In 2017, the mother-of-two attended a cultural school programme in Sama de Langreo, Spain, dressed in a very simular ensemble to one she wore the following year while at the Zarzuela Palace Palace in Madrid. Letizia styled a pair of high waisted white trousers with the same red stilettos, this time replacing her patterned blouse for a red short sleeved top. 

18/30

The mother-of-two made a subtle statement by styling a classic white blouse with a pair of pink high waist trousers - instantly adding a feminine colour palette to her formal look - when she attended a graduation ceremony in 2013 in Pontevedra, Spain. A pair of pink heels completed her look. 

19/30

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands ensured all eyes were on her when she made a visit to a farm in Vietnam in 2017. Her cool look consisted of a crisp white v-neck T-shirt, which was tucked into a pair of feminine tailored trousers. An over-sized sleeveless jacket completed her summer-ready look.

20/30

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima hosted an official dinner for United Nation's Secretary General Antionio Guterres at Palace Noordeinde in December 2017 at The Hague, Netherlands. For the occasion, Maxima opted to wear the perfect pair of power trousers. The high waist design was slightly flared, and looked stylish teamed with a black lace top and patent black leather waist belt. 

21/30

When Princess Charlene stepped out to attend the 8th Annual Clinton Global Citizen Awards in New York back in 2014, all eyes were on her fashion-forward, androgynous look. Charlene paired a white ruffled blouse adorned with a black bow tie, with a tailored blazor, slim fit black trousers, and a pair of black heels. To complete her look, she styled it up in a sophisticated chignon. 

22/30

Charlene also made a statement in a pair of wide-leg red Valentino jumpsuit when she attended the Monaco Red Cross Gala in Monte-Carlo back in 2015. The one-shouldered design featured a stylish neck-tie, and was teamed with a pair of silver sandals. The princess posed for photos at the event with Prince Albert II of Monaco, with a bold red lipstick completing her look. 

23/30

She rocked another stylish jumpsuit at the Formula One 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo in 2016. The princess looked sharp in the white design, which featured a pink landing stripe on the legs. Charlene teamed her outfit with a pair of white leg-lengthening heels, and accessorised with minature drop earrings. 

24/30

Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wide leg trousers were the perfect staple to draw attention to her oversized leather blouse when she stepped out to attend "The Invisibility Project" seminar hosted by My Great-Day foundation at Grona Lund in Stockholm back in 2017. A pair of black court shoes completed her look. 

25/30

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden meant business when she stepped out to attend the Royal Colloquium 25th Anniversary celebrations at Ulriksdal Palace Theatre on September 6, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. Victoria teamed together a pair of matching checked grey trousers with a tailored jacket and white ruffled blouse, with off-grey heels adding height to her look. 

26/30

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden co-oridinated in stripes when they visited the Falun Mine world heritage site in 2015. Sofia teame a black-and-white horizontal striped blouse with a pair of slim fit cropped trousers and patent boots, while a tailored red coat added a splash of colour to her look. 

27/30

She also looked smart in a pair of grey tailored trousers when she attended a lunch at Hotel Diplomat in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2016. A black coat embellished with gold buttons, a black handbag and a pair of chunky heel boots completed her ensemble. 

28/30

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attend a lunch on the Norwegian Royal yatch "Norge"to celebrate the 80th birthdays of King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja of Norway in May 2017 in Oslo. All eyes ere on Mette-Marit's chic look, which featured wide-legged black trousers, a co-ordinating cape and a caramel-hued scarf and a pair of patent black heels. 

29/30

Princess Olympia of Greece stood out in a pair of wide leg elongated tailored trousers when she attended the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week in 2016. Olympia posed for photographs with designer Michael Kors dressed in an all-grey outfit, teaming her trousers with a cropped roll neck jumper and a black shoulder bag. 

30/30

Princess Caroline of Monaco stepped out at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, dressed head-to-toe in the pieces from the French fashion house. Her outfit featured a pair of seriously stylish checked flares, which she teamed with a co-ordinating sweater vest, white shirt and a cream jacket. A classic quilted shoulder bag and black boots completed her look. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...