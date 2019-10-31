﻿
Fashion

Royal Style Watch: chic autumn outfits from Duchess Meghan and the European royals

Fabulous pre-winter looks right here…

Well, Style Watchers, it's been a relatively quiet week on the regal fashion front after the whirlwind that was the royal tour of Pakistan with the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. It's half-term school holidays, so many of our favourite royal ladies appear to have taken the week off official engagements.

 

The ever-chic Duchess Meghan stepped out for a roundtable discussion on gender equality this week, with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World, held at Windsor Castle. Didn't Meghan look incredible (see above snap) in her sassy red leather skirt by Boss and crew-neck top by Joseph? A stunning outfit for sure.

 

See more fabulous royal outfits below…

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

 

We LOVED Mary's kimono-style patterned blouse this week. The royal wore the printed blue, brown and pink top from Serbian fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić for the annual Christmas Label presentation in Copenhagen on Monday. Mary teamed the blouse with a super-chic navy, leather pencil skirt.

Queen Letizia of Spain

 

We can always rely on former journalist Letizia for a sharp autumn look. On Wednesday, the royal dressed in this gorgeous black wrap over shirt with a check wool skirt by Massimo Dutti. The mum-of-two teamed her outfit with a Hugo Boss bag and patent heels by Prada. Letizia attended an awards ceremony in Madrid.

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium

 

A very happy 18th birthday to Princess Elisabeth! The royal posed for a family portrait with her father, King Philippe, on Saturday to celebrate her special day. The royal looked stunning in her knee-length cream coatdress and nude heels.

 

Photo: © Instagram
Lady Amelia Windsor

 

Wow, this dress is stunning on Lady Amelia. Those black sequins, patterned ruffles and whole space-age feel absolutely rock. "Floral Space Cadette with her little packed lunch for her trip to the moon," wrote Amelia on her Instagram page.

 

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

 

Ooh we love a vibrant red coat in autumn and Maxima totally nailed it in this elegant number. The royal stepped out in the scarlet outfit on Tuesday at the Noordeinde Palace. Loving that ruched collar.

Duchess of Cornwall

 

An elegant ensemble from Camilla here. The Duchess attended a service to honour fallen journalists at St Bride's Church in Fleet Street on Tuesday and wore a black skirt, blazer, tights and heels paired with a beautiful pearl necklace. Camilla also carried a very cool handbag – a fashionable mini bag with a structured handle.

