18 Photos | Fashion

Royals looking beautiful in blue! From Duchess Kate and Meghan to the Countess of Wessex

Don't get the blues! Get inspired by these stylish royal ladies...

kate-middleton-blue-sari
Photo: © Getty Images
Blue is the official royal colour so it's not surprising that members of the family love to frequently wear it. Whether it's a fresh take on pastel shades of blue, deep navy or vibrant sapphire, it’s a refreshingly easy colour to wear that has all the airs and graces of a regal tone. Keep scrolling to see how some of favourite royalswear it; from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Queen

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

It's safe to say that Kate looked incredible during the 2019 royal tour of India. One of our favourite outfits she wore was at a school in central Islamabad, where she greeted school children wearing a periwinkle kurta - a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan. She completed her look with suede low-block heeled shoes in tan from New Look, costing just £23.99.

sophie-wessex-jumpsuit
Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie was the Queen of Royal Ascot on Ladies Day in June 2019in a fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. The £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats, and cinched in at the waist with a buckled belt. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a co-ordinating hat.

kate-middleton-blue-dress-india
The Duchess of Cambridge

Royal blue is a colour that suits Kate perfectly - but sometimes we like seeing her switch it up for pastel tones. On the first day of the royal tour of India, the mother-of-three looked fresh from her flight on the RAF Voyager aircraft in  light blue shalwar kameez. We loved the striking cowl-neck.

princess-beatrice-and-eugenie-ascot-blue-dress
Princesses Beatrice and Eugneie

What a stylish duo! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie looked super chic on the first day of Royal Ascot in 2019, both opting for blue dresses. Beatrice chose a stunning pastel lace dress by Maje and teamed it with a Bundle MacLaren hat. Eugenie decided to opt for a blue dress too, with a cute yellow fascinator. 

kate middleton
Duchess of Cambridge

Possibly one of our favourite Kate outfits ever, the Duchess stunned crowds at Ascot with this head-to-toe powder blue outfit.
 

queen letizia
Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia's teal Hugo Boss dress proved a major hit when she stepped out in Madrid in June 2019. 

camilla
The Duchess of Cornwall

Cream is definitely your friend with this shade of blue, as Camilla proves.

meghan markle
Duchess of Sussex

While on her royal tour of Down Under in October 2018, Meghan displayed this beautiful two-tone blue skirt. 

beatrice
Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice’s top-to-toe wearing of the colour is giving us major wedding outfit ideas.

kate middleton
Duchess of Cambridge

Matching her hat to her dress coat proved a real hit for Kate in this stunning teal shade. 

princess-diana
Princess Diana

Her dress was considered daring at the time, and this Catherine Walker dress is definitely one of Princess Diana’s greatest style moments.

meghan
The Duchess of Sussex

If further proof was needed that ice blue and cream are a match made in heaven, we’ve got the Duchess of Sussex to thank for this seriously chic sartorial moment.

kate
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate’s stunning Emilia Wickstead coat is the perfect pastel baby blue, don't you think?

windsor
Lady Gabriella Windsor

Matching her mum Princess Michael of Kent in this delightful colour, we're obsessed with Lady Gabriella Windsor's evening gown. It's giving us serious summer feels.

sophie
The Countess of Wessex

Sophie positively stunned at Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May 2018, in a gorgeous duchess satin skirt, perfectly complemented by a blue-grey embroidered top. 

queen
The Queen

HRH is known for her love of bright colour but we think this more neutral shade looks terrific on her too. The Queen chose this Angela Kelly cashmere coat to celebrate her granddaughter Princess Eugenie’s wedding back in October 2018.

diana-blue
Princess Diana and Prince William

OK, so maybe not true style inspo but adorable nonetheless…twinning is winning.

kate-middleton-wimbledon
The Duchess of Cambridge

In July of 2019, Kate headed to Wimbledon to watch the men's finals with husband Prince William. We loved her outfit - the royal wore a custom blue midi dress by Emilia Wickstead with a purple bow, and teamed it with tanned heels and a white clutch.

