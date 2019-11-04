Royal ladies rocking leather! See Duchesses Kate and Meghan, Sarah Ferguson and more in their biker chick looks

Who doesn't love a good leather jacket to add a bit of edge to your outfit? The majority of royals agree, with the likes of Duchesses Kate and Meghan and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie all spotted out in chic leather outfits in their time. Aside from the staple jacket, many more fabulous items made in this ever-cool fabric have been creeping into our (and royal) wardrobes. Whether it's trousers for outdoor activities or pencil skirts for royal engagements, scroll down to take a look at how our favourite royal ladies rock leather…
Princess Diana
Ever the rebel, Princess Diana memorably stepped out for a night at the theatre in bold red leather trousers back in 1987, and was also fond of her voluminous bomber jacket. In fact, in one of the sweetest archived shots of the People's Princess, she was seen being gifted two adorable children's leather jackets for the young Princes William and Harry by singer Lionel Richie.