Royal ladies rocking leather! See Duchesses Kate and Meghan, Sarah Ferguson and more in their biker chick looks

Princess Diana jacket
Who doesn't love a good leather jacket to add a bit of edge to your outfit? The majority of royals agree, with the likes of Duchesses Kate and Meghan and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie all spotted out in chic leather outfits in their time. Aside from the staple jacket, many more fabulous items made in this ever-cool fabric have been creeping into our (and royal) wardrobes. Whether it's trousers for outdoor activities or  pencil skirts for royal engagements, scroll down to take a look at how our favourite royal ladies rock leather…

 

Princess Diana 

Ever the rebel, Princess Diana memorably stepped out for a night at the theatre in bold red leather trousers back in 1987, and was also fond of her voluminous bomber jacket. In fact, in one of the sweetest archived shots of the People's Princess, she was seen being gifted two adorable children's leather jackets for the young Princes William and Harry by singer Lionel Richie. 

Diana in red leather trousers
Diana wore bold red leather trousers for a theatre visit to the Phantom of the Opera in 1987. Hands up if you'd still wear these today!

Meghan in green leather
The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan has long been a fan of leather garments and wore this ultra-chic green pencil skirt by Hugo Boss for a visit to Sussex in October. The look gave many Suits fans some much-missed Rachel Zane vibes – doesn't she look gorgeous?

meghan-leather-jacket
Speaking of her former acting days, Meghan was often seen wearing leather biker jackets to toughen up her outfits. When she first began dating Prince Harry, she chose a deep berry studded number for the 2017 Invictus Games Opening Ceremony.

 

meghan-leather-trousers
Back in 2016, she looked very striking in a pair of leather trousers for a Suits event in New York – and just look at that bold red lip! It's now thought that Meghan chooses not to wear bright lip colours, as she doesn't feel comfortable in them.

Kate Middleton in a leather gilet
The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate isn't often seen wearing leather outside of her shoes and handbags, but she does favour her Really Wild Nubuck Leather Gilet for outdoor engagements. She wore it for a school visit way back in 2012, and again in 2016 during a royal visit to India and Bhutan with Prince William.

Duchess of York leather jacket
The Duchess of York

For her daughter Princess Eugenie's wedding, Sarah Ferguson opted for a total of three fabulous outfits! But it was the third one she wore to the wedding reception that really caught our eye. She swapped into a stormy blue leather jacket with chunky buttons which she layered over a pale blue dress by designer label Jad Ghandour. 

Queen Maxima leather cullottes
Queen Maxima

If there is one colour that can perfectly transition us from autumn to winter and out the other side, it's maroon. Queen Maxima showed us how to style it by wearing the colour from head-to-toe in September 2019. Elegant as ever, she wore a pair of leather culottes, with matching white-spotted, pussy-bow blouse from Zara and maroon heels. So chic!

 

beatrice-soho-house
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice – who is known to be very modern with her style choices – is also a big fan of wearing leather. She stepped out in a leather mini dress for a night at Soho House in 2016, teaming it with a quirky varsity jacket for extra edge.

eugenie-leather
Princess Eugenie

Her sister Eugenie is clearly just as keen to break the royal mould when it comes to fashion – she wore this gorgeous leather wrap dress to a product launch back in 2016.

princess-eugenie-leather
This olive green shift dress, worn to a preview of the Frieze Art Fair in 2015, is equally as chic, don't you think?

Princess Mary wears a leather skirt
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark 

How gorgeous did Princess Mary look in this navy pencil skirt? She wore it with matching heels and a printed blouse from Serbian fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić as she attended the annual Christmas Label presentation in Copenhagen. Whether you copy Mary and dress it up with a pretty blouse or keep it casual with a chunky knit, leather skirts are definitely a favourite this winter, and we are totally on board with this trend.

sophie-wessex-leather
Countess of Wessex

Sophie seems to love her leather jacket, which she's been spotted in on a number of occasions. Here she was photographed at the Windsor Horse Show in May 2017, where she teamed it with a simple blouse, skirt and boots.

 

queen-letizia-leather
Queen Letizia

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Spain's ever-stylish Queen Letizia is also a fan of leather and has been spotted in a variety of trousers, jackets and dresses in the sleek fabric. One of our favourite moments was in Madrid in February 2016, where she wore these perfectly-tailored cropped trousers to the opening of the ARCO art festival.

Queen Letizia in a red leather pencil skirt
The mother-of-two showed off her sexy side by wearing a gorgeous maroon leather pencil skirt in South Korea in October 2019. She kept it very feminine by teaming it with a white blouse with voluminous sleeves and red accessories. And you may recognise it as being very similar to the Hugo Boss leather pencil skirt Meghan wore to a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World. Great minds think alike! 

Queen Letizia leather leggings
And who can forget her favourite black nappa leather leggings by Uterque? In September 2019, she looked sophisticated in monochrome, layering a white Massimo Dutti textured weave gilet over the top. The Spanish royal also wore them back in 2017 for the Spanish finals of the FameLab International competition. 

Letizia wears a leather jacket
This jacket and trouser combo is gorgeous, too – worn to a screening of the film Safety Last! in October 2018.

princess-charlene-leather
Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene also loves a leather trouser, wearing hers with an ultra-chic blazer and checked top to the 2017 Princess Grace Awards Gala Kick Off Event in October 2017.

