﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia & more regal ladies rock winter fashion

The royal catwalk is overflowing with style

...
Royal Style Watch: Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia & more regal ladies rock winter fashion
You're reading

Royal Style Watch: Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia & more regal ladies rock winter fashion

1/10
Next

Erin Doherty steals the show at The Crown premiere with her festive red gown of dreams
princess sofia
1/10

The weather is turning chilly and while that does mean chattering teeth, it's also the perfect time to shop for some cosy and stylish new outfits. Europe's royal ladies are showing us the way with winter style right now, from the glitziest gowns to elegant day dresses, sassy headbands and elegant necklines. There's even a royal man – yes, a MAN! – in this week's style watch. We had to include Prince William and his dashing velvet jacket. Such a pleasant surprise!

 

The beautiful Princess Sofia of Sweden kicks off our regal hotlist. We honestly had no clue that green leopard print could look so chic and amazing until Sofia donned this floor-length gown on Tuesday. The royal joined her husband Prince Carl Philip for an official dinner at Stockholm's Royal Palace and wowed us all in this trendy number.

 

See more recent royal outfits below…

letizia pink
2/10

Queen Letizia of Spain

We could devote an entire Style Watch to Letizia's gorgeous ensembles from the past week, but that would be a little unfair on all the other royals, so instead, we'll choose two of our favourite. On Wednesday, the former journalist stunned in a pale peach midi shirt dress by Maje for a reception at the Spanish Embassy in Cuba. The dress consisted of a strappy slip underneath a semi-sheer top layer, with long sleeves and a wide bow tied around the waist.

letizia
3/10

Our other top Letizia look of the week is this stunning red halter neck dress, which she wore to an exhibition in Cuba, teaming the outfit with Jimmy Choo heels and a Carolina Herrera clutch.

princess victoria
4/10

Crown Princess Victoria

Wow! Victoria was simply breathtaking in this gorgeous silver stitched gown at an official dinner in Stockholm this week. The royal dazzled in the Six Button Tiara as she arrived at the banquet with husband Prince Daniel. The gorgeous sparkly headpiece features two diamond bands at the base and, as the name suggests, six round diamond clusters that sit on top. We adore Victoria's gown, which included a keyhole neckline and a split up the front. She paired it with metallic heels.

kate middleton
5/10

Duchess of Cambridge

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event at the Troubadour White City Theatre. Kate looked as stylish as ever, wearing a simple white top, a grey check blazer by Smythe and a pair of burgundy cropped trousers from Joseph, as well as black block heel shoes.

 

MORE: How to look after cashmere jumpers - top tips from the royals' go-to dry cleaners

kate middleton headband
6/10

The Duchess got everyone googling black headbands on Saturday evening when she stepped out in a £17.99 padded rhinestone headband by Zara for the Festival of Remembrance. The royal wore an elegant dark blue midi dress with a fitted waistband.

pippa middleton
7/10

Pippa Middleton

The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge was out and about this week, making a rare appearance at the launch of The Clean Liquor Company, which is owned by her brother-in-law Spencer Matthews. Dressing to impress, the mother-of-one donned a red co-ord set, which was made up of a simple blouse and funky tailored trousers. She added navy blue high heels, a matching clutch bag and a pair of blue tassel earrings.

meghan markle
8/10

Duchess of Sussex

New mum Meghan looked so sophisticated alongside her husband Prince Harry at the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday evening. The Duchess chose a black jacquard fit-and-flare dress for the occasion, with a deep neckline and a belt around the waist. She teamed it with her black Aquazurra 'Deneuve' suede pumps and a new pair of ruby heart earrings from Jessica McCormack.

 

MORE: You can finally buy Kate Middleton’s pink headband she wore to Archie Harrison’s christening

princess beatrice
9/10

Princess Beatrice

Beatrice joined her cousin Prince William on Wednesday at the Centrepoint charity gala in London. The 31-year-old wore a beautiful embroidered Cynthia Rowley dress, featuring elaborate floral detail and a simple black blazer, tights and funky pair of Zara boots.

prince william
10/10

Prince William

The royal donned a seriously dapper green velvet blazer for an evening at The Roundhouse in London on Wednesday. William certainly dressed the part in a green velvet jacket by Reiss, bow tie and crisp white shirt. The slim-fit, single-breasted jacket featured peak lapels, a single-button fastening and buttoned cuffs.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...