Royal Style Watch: Crown Princess Victoria, Queen Letizia, Princess Sofia & more regal ladies rock winter fashion

The weather is turning chilly and while that does mean chattering teeth, it's also the perfect time to shop for some cosy and stylish new outfits. Europe's royal ladies are showing us the way with winter style right now, from the glitziest gowns to elegant day dresses, sassy headbands and elegant necklines. There's even a royal man – yes, a MAN! – in this week's style watch. We had to include Prince William and his dashing velvet jacket. Such a pleasant surprise!
The beautiful Princess Sofia of Sweden kicks off our regal hotlist. We honestly had no clue that green leopard print could look so chic and amazing until Sofia donned this floor-length gown on Tuesday. The royal joined her husband Prince Carl Philip for an official dinner at Stockholm's Royal Palace and wowed us all in this trendy number.
See more recent royal outfits below…