Royal style watch: most stunning regal looks of the week

It may be chilly outside but that hasn't stopped our favourite British and European royals from donning some chic ensembles for their many public engagements. We've seen gorgeous evening gowns, classy day dresses, sharp trouser suits and seriously fabulous coats on our favourite royal women this week, giving us a fresh dose of seasonal style inspiration.
We adored Lady Kitty Spencer's elegant golden gown by the designer Alberta Ferretti. She looks like the most glamorous real-life Oscar! The niece of the late Princess Diana wore the sleek dress to the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2019 at The Dorchester on Monday.
Scroll through more top royal looks below…