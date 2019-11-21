﻿
Royal style watch: most stunning regal looks of the week

Princess Eugenie steps out in a chic black jumper dress and funky accessories
It may be chilly outside but that hasn't stopped our favourite British and European royals from donning some chic ensembles for their many public engagements. We've seen gorgeous evening gowns, classy day dresses, sharp trouser suits and seriously fabulous coats on our favourite royal women this week, giving us a fresh dose of seasonal style inspiration.

 

We adored Lady Kitty Spencer's elegant golden gown by the designer Alberta Ferretti. She looks like the most glamorous real-life Oscar! The niece of the late Princess Diana wore the sleek dress to the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2019 at The Dorchester on Monday.

 

Scroll through more top royal looks below…

Duchess of Cambridge

Kate looked sensational on Monday evening at the Royal Variety Performance 2019 in the most beautiful black lace gown by designer, Alexander McQueen. Embellished with intricate detail and flowing to the ground, the cut of the gown suited Kate's figure perfectly. The royal teamed her outfit with some fabulous black heels, Erdem earrings and a co-ordinating clutch.

The Duchess wore another chic outfit on the previous Friday when she arrived in Norfolk on Friday to open the Nook hospice as part of her role as patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Kate wore a beautiful purple Oscar de la Renta coat-dress with her go-to Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a fabulous Aspinal of London clutch bag.

Princess Charlene

The stunning Princess Charlene of Monaco has worn some fabulous outfits this week, firstly this sophisticated black suit and white shirt combo at the Gala concert at Grimaldi forum during the National Day Celebrations in Monaco. Just love her red lippy and cropped hairstyle too.

 

MORE: Pippa Middleton delights in an embroidered dress by Anna Mason - and her sister's clutch bag

Charlene wowed us again in this all-white ensemble at the country's National Day in Monte-Carlo on 19 November. The day marks her husband Prince Albert's official ascension to the throne and the 41-year-old kept warm by layering a white polo neck jumper underneath a matching long white coat, alongside wide-legged trousers and nude heels. Loving the slanted trilby!

The Monaco royal family

The Monaco royals are a stylish bunch and they didn't disappoint with their outfits on Tuesday when they attended a mass at Monaco Cathedral during the country's National Day celebrations. Beatrice Borromeo (far left) looked stunning in her green and black striped coat, while Princess Alexandra of Hanova wore a cool brown and black ensemble nipped in with a funky belt. Tatiana Santo Domingo was equally chic in her monochrome outfit.

Crown Princess Victoria

The Swedish Princess dressed to impress on Wednesday evening for a trip to the theatre in London. The royal donned a glamorous black and white patterned tulle gown with cool fur coat and added some seriously wow jewelled drop earrings.

Duchess of Cornwall

We've seen a plethora of stylish ensembles from Camilla this week on her royal tour of New Zealand with Prince Charles. On Tuesday evening, Camilla attended an evening reception and the 72-year-old delighted royal fans in a navy blue jumpsuit, coordinating navy blue high heels, pearl earrings and a very cool cream and navy slouch bag.

 

MORE: Princess Eugenie steps out in a chic black jumper dress and funky accessories

Princess Sophia of Sweden

One of the most stylish royal ladies, Swedish Princess Sophia worked the whole vibrant yellow trend in this cute Chanel-esque jacket with black trousers on Wednesday. The royal wore the outfit to a Round table on Artificial Intelligence and Children safety on the internet in Stockholm.

Sophia looked very glamorous on Monday in a black Sandro midi dress for the Internet Angel of the Year awards in Stockholm. Featuring a crossover tailored collar, sheer sleeves and a pleated asymmetric skirt, the royal paired the frock with matching black heels and a black and gold clutch from Susan Szatmary.

Queen Letizia of Spain

The Spanish royal always looks fantastic and this week she stepped out in a pretty pink shirt dress by BOSS for the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum. Letizia's frock was decorated with an orange and maroon floral print with a matching belt; the look was paired with a pair of berry coloured leather heels from Magrit and a matching dark berry coloured clutch.

