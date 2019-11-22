﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

All the times Kate Middleton has worn a royal tiara

The Lover's Knot is her go-to...

...
All the times Kate Middleton has worn a royal tiara
You're reading

All the times Kate Middleton has worn a royal tiara

1/10
Next

David Beckham freaks out after his idol gives him a cuddle
kate-middleton-sash
1/10

If there's one thing most royal fans look forward to, it's seeing their favourite Duchess in a sparkling tiara! And while such moments are fairly rare for British royals, there have been a number of formal occasions when the Duchess of Cambridge has popped on her very own piece of diamond headwear – most recently at a state banquet held in honour of Donald Trump's visit to the UK. Didn't she look stunning?

We don't often see Kate wear a tiara – the exclusive accessories are saved only for state dinners and receptions at Buckingham Palace, and of course she wore a tiara at her royal wedding to William back in 2011. In fact, the mum-of-three has only worn a tiara a handful of times since joining the royal family, which includes just three different pieces in total.

Kate is next expected to wear a tiara for the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday 11 December 2019. 

The Duchess has a particular favourite when it comes to head candy – and that's the famous Lover's Knot tiara. Kate wore the piece at her most recent outing at Buckingham Palace, with her gorgeous Alexander McQueen gown. The tiara, which was originally made for the Queen Mother and later worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, features a beautiful pearl and diamond design. Scroll down to see all of Kate's regal tiara moments...

kate-middleton-tiara-dec
2/10

In December 2018, Kate wore the Lover's Knot tiara to the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception, teamed with a custom-made baby Jenny Packham gown with jewelled embellishments. The perfect winter look, we reckon!

kate-middleton-royal-family-honour
3/10

Duchess Kate also wore the Lover's Knot tiara in October 2018, when she attended a lavish state banquet at Buckingham Palace to honour King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during their visit to the UK. Kate wore a beautiful blue Alexander McQueen gown along with the stunning headpiece.

kate-dec-17
4/10

It was jewels, jewels, jewels for Kate in December 2017! The royal was photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace for a diplomatic dinner with her husband Prince William, and she looked elegant in a white gown with diamond necklace and her favourite Lover's Knot tiara again. This time, Kate teamed it with some matching pearl drop earrings.

kate-red-necklace
5/10

A similar look to her previous tiara outing, here we see Kate in the exquisite Lover's Knot tiara again (she clearly loves it!) as she arrives at another state banquet at Buckingham Palace back in July 2017 to welcome King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. We love her ruby and diamond necklace too.

kate-red-16
6/10

Surprise, surprise, the Lover's Knot tiara again, but this time Kate wears the headpiece with an eye-catching red dress. The royal wore the jewelled heirloom for the Diplomatic Corps reception back in December 2016.

kate-car-knot
7/10

You've guessed it, it's the Lover's Knot! Yes, this is the very first time that Kate donned her now-trusty tiara, which she wore with a pretty lace gown and drop earrings to a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in December 2015.

kate-2015-red
8/10

In October 2015, Kate wore the Lotus Flower tiara again, for the visit of the Chinese President, teaming it with a red Jenny Packham gown. 

queen-mum-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

The first time we saw Kate wear a tiara after her wedding, was at the Diplomatic Corps reception in December 2013. She stunned in a different piece - the Lotus Flower tiara - which once belonged to the Queen Mother (pictured). Orginally a necklace from Garrard, King George VI's wife had the piece dismantled and made into a dazzling headpiece. The Queen Mother passed the tiara on to her daughter, Princess Margaret, in 1959 and the royal wore the jewels on numerous occasions through the years. Margaret loaned the tiara to her daughter-in-law Serena Stanhope for her wedding to David Armstrong-Jones in 1993. That was its last appearance in public, before the Duchess of Cambridge wore the headpiece in 2013. 

kate-tiara-wedding
10/10

We can't forget Kate's wedding tiara! The Duchess wore the exquisite Cartier Halo Tiara on her special day, which features over 800 diamonds. King George VI first commissioned Cartier to design the tiara for his wife, the Queen Mother in 1936, and it was then passed on to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...