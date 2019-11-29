Royal Style Watch: This week's 10 best dressed regal ladies

It's been a quiet week for Britain's royal ladies, but thankfully their European counterparts have provided us with some much-needed winter fashion inspiration. The likes of Queen Letizia – who stepped out with a chic new bob hairstyle – Lady Kitty Spencer and Sweden's Princess Sofia have wowed us with some gorgeous ensembles.
First up is the lovely Letizia, Queen of Spain, who looked fabulous in a floral-print black dress by the designer Dries Van Noten at an awards ceremony in Madrid on Thursday. We adore the gold motif print on her black gown – and those shoes! Loving the cool crossover strap design by Magrit. The royal teamed her outfit with a coordinating clutch bag and went for a strong makeup look.
See more stunning royal ensembles below…