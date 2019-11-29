﻿
Royal Style Watch: This week's 10 best dressed regal ladies

Winter fashion inspiration from the royals

Amanda Holden just wore the perfect winter floral dress
letizia black dress
It's been a quiet week for Britain's royal ladies, but thankfully their European counterparts have provided us with some much-needed winter fashion inspiration. The likes of Queen Letizia – who stepped out with a chic new bob hairstyle – Lady Kitty Spencer and Sweden's Princess Sofia have wowed us with some gorgeous ensembles.

 

First up is the lovely Letizia, Queen of Spain, who looked fabulous in a floral-print black dress by the designer Dries Van Noten at an awards ceremony in Madrid on Thursday. We adore the gold motif print on her black gown – and those shoes! Loving the cool crossover strap design by Magrit. The royal teamed her outfit with a coordinating clutch bag and went for a strong makeup look.

 

See more stunning royal ensembles below…

letizia grey coat
Queen Letizia of Spain

 

Letizia stepped out in another chic outfit on Wednesday for an engagement at the Headquarters of the General Council of the Judiciary in Madrid. The royal wore an A-line grey dress with some Manalo Blahnik heels and a matching clutch by one of her favourite labels, Carolina Herrera.

princess sofia trousers
Princess Sofia of Sweden

 

Ok, Sofia gets out 'most chic royal award' of the week. We WANT this outfit. Dressed in the must-have hues of the season, the Swedish Princess looked amazing in tan trousers and a white top, paired with matching tan heels at an event in Stockholm on Monday.

beatrice coat
Princess Beatrice

 

Beatrice stepped out on Wednesday evening with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi to attend the Fayre of St James Christmas Carol Concert at St James' Church in London. The daughter of Prince Andrew looked stunning in a teal coat, black jacket and mini-dress paired with some black boots.

 

lady kitty dress
Lady Kitty Spencer

 

The beautiful Lady Kitty wore this exquisite backless black dress to the launch of Claridge's Hotel's Christmas Tree 2019. How cool is the gown's white cuff detail? And those heels are pretty fabulous too!

princess mary blue coat
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

 

Mary just nailed winter style with her pale blue coat. The Danish royal stepped out in this pretty ensemble on 25 November during a visit to Warsaw, Poland with her husband Crown Prince Frederik. The Princess teamed the coat with an elegant white, patterned blouse and matching powder blue pencil skirt.

lady amelia
Lady Amelia Windsor

 

Another style hit from Lady Amelia. The royal teamed a cute deep pink chiffon dress with some edgy black ankle boots for the ba&sh x Doutzen Kroes launch of The Teddy Bag in London on 26 November.

 

victoria dress
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

 

Victoria wore this stunning pussy-bow printed dress on Sunday for a function at Stockholm's Grand Hotel. The perfect day dress, we'd say.

 

tatiana santa domingo
Tatiana Danto Domingo of Monaco

 

The wife of Andrea Casiraghi – who is fourth in line to the Monaco throne – looked so fashionable on Tuesday at the London launch of 'Alice Naylor-Leyland' at Mark's Club. Photographed here with designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal, Tatiana wore a cool red and black striped dress for the evening.

charlotte casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi of Monaco

 

A gorgeous winter look from Monaco royal Charlotte, who stepped out in a black jumper, flowing brown skirt and slouchy boots for an engagement at Maison des Oceans in Paris on 22 November.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

