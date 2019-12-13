Europe's royal ladies were dusted with a little Christmas magic this week, stepping out in the most beautiful glittering gowns and tiaras at their respective engagements. Could we ever have enough of admiring fabulous dresses in the most luxurious of fabrics and the priceless jewels which accompany them? The answer is no. The Duchess of Cambridge, her Majesty the Queen and the Swedish royal family treated us to a hefty dose of glamour, dressing to the nines in ball gowns, sashes and tiaras.
Our favourite look of the week is definitely from the beautiful Princess Sofia of Sweden who floored us in this amazing off-the-shoulder aquamarine gown with coordinating earrings and tiara. The royal's tiara is actually the same piece she wore for her wedding to the dashing Prince Carl Philip in 2015, but the headpiece has been updated with new blue stones. Stunning!
Take a look at more glamorous royal ensembles below…