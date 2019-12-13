﻿
Royal Style Watch: this week's 12 best outfits from Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies

Get ready for some serious jewels…

Europe's royal ladies were dusted with a little Christmas magic this week, stepping out in the most beautiful glittering gowns and tiaras at their respective engagements. Could we ever have enough of admiring fabulous dresses in the most luxurious of fabrics and the priceless jewels which accompany them? The answer is no. The Duchess of Cambridge, her Majesty the Queen and the Swedish royal family treated us to a hefty dose of glamour, dressing to the nines in ball gowns, sashes and tiaras.

 

Our favourite look of the week is definitely from the beautiful Princess Sofia of Sweden who floored us in this amazing off-the-shoulder aquamarine gown with coordinating earrings and tiara. The royal's tiara is actually the same piece she wore for her wedding to the dashing Prince Carl Philip in 2015, but the headpiece has been updated with new blue stones. Stunning!

 

Take a look at more glamorous royal ensembles below…

princesssofiapink
Princess Sofia of Sweden

Possibly our second favourite dress this week also belongs to Sweden's Princess Sofia – a delicate floral gown by the designer Ida Lanto. Sophia wore the gorgeous frock for a dinner in honour of the Nobel Prize winner in Stockholm on Wednesday.

kate middleton in gown
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate was so elegant this week at the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. The Duchess arrived at the annual white-tie event wearing a navy velvet dress with a sweetheart neckline. Kate’s long-sleeved gown was by her go-to designer Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with the Lover’s Knot tiara which was once owned by Princess Diana. The diamond and pearl headpiece was given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981.

 

queenemeraldnecklace
The Queen

The Queen rightfully deserves her place in style watch this week. Attending the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night, the 93-year-old monarch wore a white embroidered state gown by Angela Kelly with the Vladimir tiara. The piece features emerald and diamond drops and matched perfectly with her Majesty's diamond and emerald necklace. It's believed to be the first time the Queen has worn it in public.

victoriared
Crown Princess Victoria

Sweden's Victoria wowed us with two stunning gowns this week. We adored her flamboyant red gown with pussy bow detail and puffed sleeves, which was designed by her wedding dress designer Pär Engsheden. Victoria stepped out in the gown for the traditional King's dinner in honour for the Nobel prize winner in Stockholm.

victoria
Victoria's gown for the Nobel Prize awards ceremony was equally impressive. The royal exuded glamour in a Selam Fessahaye monochrome gown, paired with the Baden fringe tiara and the Braganza Rose diamond brooch.

madeleine lilac
Princess Madeleine of Sweden

We heart this dress! Madeleine looked so beautiful in her elegant lilac gown by Isa Sjostedt. That sheer top section is divine with the floral bodice and skirt. The royal attended the Novel Prize winner's dinner along with the Swedish royal family.

 

madeleine
Princess Madeleine brought the wow factor to the Nobel Prize Awards this week in this fabulous shocking pink strapless dress, complete with belt sash and train. Gorgeous!

 

letizia snake skirt
Queen Letizia of Spain

Chic Letizia got her work look spot on in this cool snake-print belted skirt by Zara on Thursday. The royal teamed the fun piece with a BOSS jumper, boots by Steve Madden and earrings by one of her go-to labels, Gold & Roses. She was attending an event in Madrid.

queenletiziaoutfit
Letizia also wowed in this funky black outfit on Tuesday at an event at the Foundation Against Drug addiction (FAD) Headquarters. The mother-of-two wore belted high-waisted trousers with a black jumper by Uterque, which had contrasting white seams and pretty white embroidery around the shoulders.

sophiewessexjumpsuitprinceedward
Countess of Wessex

Sophie recycled her blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit when she attended a service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling, which was held at Westminster Abbey. She added a fabulous circular hat in the same shade, high heel shoes and a coordinating cosy navy blue coat.

rania
Queen Rania of Jordan

We loved Rania's gorgeous printed dress by Zara which she wore to a ceremony for the Queen Rania Award for Excellence in Education (QRAEE) in Amman on Monday. The satin A-line frock had a collar, long sleeves and front button fastening.

