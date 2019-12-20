﻿
8 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: this week's 8 best outfits from Duchess Kate, Princess Elisabeth, Queen Letizia and more

Sequins galore from the royal set

Lorraine Kelly wows in a sequin party dress that is set to be a huge NYE hit
maxima
Christmas is nearly here and all those stylish royal ladies have been out on the town in their festive outfits spreading the seasonal cheer. The colour theme amongst the regal set this week seems to be red and black, which coincidentally were also the hues favoured at the HELLO! Christmas party! We've got three surprise frontrunners in our pre-Christmas Style Watch: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and our very own Zara Tindall. The trio showed us how to rock sequins and velour in true royal fashion.

 

First up is the lovely Queen Maxima who went all out disco on us at the Christmas Music Gala 2019 in Zwolle. The royal wowed in a skin-tight black sequinned dress by Ninna Ricci (Autumn 2015 collection) which sparkled rainbow hues in the light. The ultimate party dress, surely?

 

See more festive royal looks below…

kate middleton
Duchess of Cambridge

Kate met legendary baker Mary Berry for a special festive programme shown on BBC1 on Monday. During the hour-long special - A Berry Royal Christmas, Kate, rocked the most stunning dress - a ruby red frock by Alessandra Rich – which is priced £1,018.50 on Net-A-Porter.

zara tindall
Zara Tindall

The Queen's granddaughter looked beautiful at the 13th annual Emeralds & Ivy Ball, which was held in partnership with Cancer Research UK and The Marie Keating Foundation. Zara rocked a floor-length, sparkly blue dress by Ridley London which was cut with a deep V-neckline with sleeves gathered at the cuffs.

elisabeth
Princess Elisabeth

We're totally here for the 18-year-old Belgium royal's red velour jumpsuit. She's trumped Santa, that's for sure. Elisabeth stepped out in the cool one-piece for a Christmas concert at the Royal Palace in Brussels.

 

MORE: 14 times the royals looked picture perfect in tartan

letizia
Queen Letizia

Avoiding the traditional red and black, the Spanish royal proved that pretty pastels are still completely on-trend this time of year at a new exhibition at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Letizia donned a white blouse, pink Boss blazer with tortoiseshell buttons and matching tailored trousers.

 

MORE: Royal ladies wearing their favourite party shoes

princess beatrice white
Princess Beatrice

Beatrice was so sophisticated on Friday evening pictured on a night out in North London with her fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old chose a simple black dress, black boots, and a fabulous white coat by Misha Nonoo and a Nano black leather bag by Saint Laurent.

victoria
Crown Princess Victoria

It's Christmas, so one must wear red. Victoria looked so chic in her matching skirt and jacket combo as she attended the arrival of the Christmas trees at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

sophie wessex
Countess of Wessex

Sophie had us feeling festive in her beautiful berry coat, which she wore to the Queen's Christmas lunch, held at Buckingham Palace. The elegant coat featured a chic collar and looked stunning with the royal's pretty yellow jewelled earrings.

 

MORE: Christmas gift ideas for people who really love the royal family

 

