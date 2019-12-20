Christmas is nearly here and all those stylish royal ladies have been out on the town in their festive outfits spreading the seasonal cheer. The colour theme amongst the regal set this week seems to be red and black, which coincidentally were also the hues favoured at the HELLO! Christmas party! We've got three surprise frontrunners in our pre-Christmas Style Watch: Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and our very own Zara Tindall. The trio showed us how to rock sequins and velour in true royal fashion.
First up is the lovely Queen Maxima who went all out disco on us at the Christmas Music Gala 2019 in Zwolle. The royal wowed in a skin-tight black sequinned dress by Ninna Ricci (Autumn 2015 collection) which sparkled rainbow hues in the light. The ultimate party dress, surely?
See more festive royal looks below…