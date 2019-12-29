﻿
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's most amazing outfits from the past 10 years

Look back at their best outfits since 2009...

As we prepare to head into 2020, we say goodbye to a memorable decade of royal fashion, particularly for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Over the past ten years, the sisters have transitioned from sparkly dresses and themed nail varnish to floral frocks and sophisticated shirt dresses. We've reminisced over some of their most stunning fashion choices, including their beautiful engagement and wedding dresses. Keep scrolling to see the Princesses' biggest style hits...

 

2009

Everyone loves sparkles and sequins this time of year, even the royals. Take style tips from Princess Eugenie in her gold sequin mini dress in 2009, and pair it with black heels for the perfect party outfit. 

2010

We love it when royals rock leather and Eugenie has been making us green with envy with her leather staples for many years. Back in 2010, she rocked the biker chic look in a black mini dress, studded heels and a leather jacket for the launch of The Elephant Parade.

2011

For Prince William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011, Princess Beatrice wore a neutral Valentino coat with lace trim around the neck, but it was her hat that captured the nation's eye! The Philip Treacy chapeau was the same nude colour but its shape certainly made a statement.

 

SEE: New Year's Eve party hairstyle ideas inspired by royal ladies

 

2012

The Princess paid a subtle tribute to the Queen to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee in June 2012 with union jack nail polish. Although it wasn't a great colour-match with her purple outfit, we still love the intricate detail. 

2013

We'd be this excited too if we could get our hands on Beatrice's jewelled dress. As she cheered the Queen's horse to victory in the Gold Cup at the Ascot Racecourse in 2013, she ditched the classic florals and pastels we often see at the races for a beautiful black and gold ensemble.

2013

A black lace dress and red lipstick is a classic combination that will always work and Eugenie proved that as she attended a charity gala with her sister in December 2013. Plus, it's always exciting when a royal rocks bright lipstick instead of neutral pink.

2014

The 31-year-old gave us some serious wedding dress vibes in this stunning white dress with floral detailing. Paired with purple shoes and a yellow clutch, it was the perfect summer outfit for The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in 2014.

 

MORE: Inside the royal family's most stunning homes

 

2014

Eugenie was the epitome of elegance as she opted for a bright white coat dress for a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2014. And even the Duchess of Sussex must have been a fan, as she wore a very similar coat to announce her engagement to Prince Harry.

2015

All eyes were on Princess Beatrice back in 2015 as she attended the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition in London. Her sleeveless black tuxedo dress featured a lapel collar and a daring thigh-high split.

2016

We need to get our hands on a wardrobe staple like this black and yellow tea dress from Whistles. Eugenie has stepped out in the mini dress on numerous occasions, from store openings to official visits. With long-sleeves and a floral print, it can be worn with tights and boots in the cold winter months or with sandals for a summery look.

2018

This outfit is screaming for a night out on the dancefloor! Beatrice glammed up her black mini dress with a Galvan tassel cape and Jimmy Choo navy velvet heels for a visit to trendy Los Angeles restaurant Avra in 2018. 

 

READ: Most memorable royal weddings from the past 10 years

 

2018

How stunning did Princess Eugenie look for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018? Her gorgeous dress was designed by British label Peter Pilotto and the low back showed off the scar she received after getting surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

2019

Looking for a wedding guest outfit? Take notes from the royal who stunned in a blue lace gown as she attended Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2019. The dress, which was from one of her favourite brands Self-Portrait, featured a tiered skirt and long sleeves.

2019

Meghan Markle isn't the only royal who loves a shirt dress! For a charity event in 2019, the 29-year-old wowed fans in an elegant navy blue shirt dress fastened with a statement belt, which had a bejewelled moon motif at the centre. 

2019

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew announced her engagement to Edoardo wearing two gorgeous dresses by high-end label Zimmermann. But we're completely obsessed with the £595 green frock emblazoned with flowers.

