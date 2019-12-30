The Duchess of Cornwall is certainly a style icon in her own right and we just love her for it. She always looks perfectly turned out; from her dazzling wedding dress she wore when she wed Prince Charles to her custom-made Fiona Clare suits, and not to mention her Chanel pumps. We round up her most memorable outfits, so grab a cup of tea and get scrolling…
We all love a bit of sparkle and Camilla looked stunning in early 2001, at a Fashion Show At WaddesdonManor, Buckinghamshire, in Aid Of The Macmillan Cancer Relief Charity. We adore the plethora of sequins on this sparkly number and of course, the diamond bling.
READ: 21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history