﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

Duchess Camilla's decade of style

Prince Charles's wife always looks chic, not matter what year it is...

...
Duchess Camilla's decade of style
You're reading

Duchess Camilla's decade of style

1/10
Next

Find out the top most hardworking royals of 2019  
camilla-parker-bowles-sequin-dress
1/10

The Duchess of Cornwall is certainly a style icon in her own right and we just love her for it. She always looks perfectly turned out;  from her dazzling wedding dress she wore when she wed Prince Charles to her custom-made Fiona Clare suits, and not to mention her Chanel pumps. We round up her most memorable outfits, so grab a cup of tea and get scrolling…

 

We all love a bit of sparkle and Camilla looked stunning in early 2001, at a Fashion Show At WaddesdonManor, Buckinghamshire, in Aid Of The Macmillan Cancer Relief Charity. We adore the plethora of sequins on this sparkly number and of course, the diamond bling.

 

READ: 21 of the most iconic (and expensive) royal wedding dresses in history

camilla-wedding-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
2/10

We still can't get over how exquisite Camilla looked on her wedding day. Opting out of wearing traditional white, the Duchess wore a grey silk gown by Anna Valentine which she has since re-worn. Check out the fascinator! Amazing.

prince-charles-camilla
3/10

At the world premiere of Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012, the blonde royal opted for a sumptuous indigo velvet dress with decadent diamond trimmings.

 

READ: Royals looking chic in Chanel, darling. From Kate Middleton to Princess Diana and Amelia Windsor

camila-ruffle-dress
4/10

Rocking a ruffle dress long before they were in Vogue, Camilla looked beautiful at the wedding of  Lady Charlotte and Alejandro Santo Domingo in Spain. All those tiers are just terrific!

camilla-parker-bowles-ascot
5/10

Looking fabulous at Ascot 2019, the 72-year-old decided to opt for a pastel dress with a matching coat in the prettiest Tiffany blue. With a coordinating large hat and decked out in her finest jewels, the wife of Prince Charles looked racecourse ready as she rode in a carriage with Her Majesty the Queen.

 

MORE: 14 times the royals looked picture perfect in tartan

camilla-charles-evening
Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

Earlier this month, Camilla and Charles attended the Royal Film Performance of 1917 at the ODEON Luxe, Leicester Square and Camilla dressed to impress, dazzling onlookers in a floor-length black velvet evening gown by Bruce Oldfield and matching cape with a bright pink lining. As always, the royal was the queen of accessories, carrying an elegant black and gold clutch.

camilla-shoes
Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

Camilla often wears soft, feminine colours and this outfit she sported in 2016 is right up our street. We love the blush pink skirt and blazer combo, which she teamed with a pair of Chanel two-toned pumps.  It's thought Camilla's shoes hold sentimental value for her  - since the interlinking Cs could also stand for her and her husband's names. Aww!

 

READ: Kate Middleton's best outfits of the past decade

camilla-parker-bowles-cream-dior-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

Looking as chic as ever in June, Camilla attended the Royal British Legion Service of Remembrance at Bayeux Cathedral and opted for an iconic French designer - Christian Dior. We loved Camilla's buttery coat dress - it had graduated lapels, a drop waist and gathered cuffs. She added a large hat by Philip Treacy, her 4th Rifles bugle brooch and carried a coordinating handbag by Launer London - the ONLY handbag brand the Queen uses.

camilla-parker-bowles-tiara
Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

In 2013, Camilla and Charles visited Sri Lanka where they attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Camilla arrived wearing the Boucheron tiara that once belonged to the Queen Mother and the Queen's Family Order, her highest personal order of merit, pinned to her shoulder. We loved her periwinkle dress which was covered in crystals. 

 

MORE: Royals looking beautiful in blue! From Duchess Kate and Meghan to the Countess of Wessex

camilla-parker-bowles-white-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

The Duchess looked wonderful at Wimbledon this year, in a stunning white dress that had embroidered detail at the collar and cuffs. She added Rayban sunglasses and styled her famous mane in a neatly curled style and sported a face of glowing, fresh makeup as she took her seat in the royal box.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...