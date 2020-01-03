New Year Royal Style Watch: regal ladies' best outfits of the week

A very happy new year to you Royal Style Watchers! We have a feeling 2020 is going to be a fabulous year for regal fashion. Over the Christmas break, we saw the British Royals attend church at Sandringham in their usual finery - and while both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan have enjoyed private family time over the past week, their European counterparts Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie of Denmark donned beautiful gowns for New Year's receptions, giving us a welcome dose of royal glamour.
Princess Marie
Marie looked stunning alongside Prince Joachim in this floor-length navy satin gown at the New Year reception of the Danish royals at Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen. The royal accessorised with a glittering tiara, dazzling jewelled drop earrings and a golden clutch.
