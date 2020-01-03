﻿
New Year Royal Style Watch: regal ladies' best outfits of the week

A fashionable start to 2020 for the royals

New Year Royal Style Watch: regal ladies' best outfits of the week
New Year Royal Style Watch: regal ladies' best outfits of the week

princess marie
A very happy new year to you Royal Style Watchers! We have a feeling 2020 is going to be a fabulous year for regal fashion. Over the Christmas break, we saw the British Royals attend church at Sandringham in their usual finery - and while both Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan have enjoyed private family time over the past week, their European counterparts Crown Princess Mary and Princess Marie of Denmark donned beautiful gowns for New Year's receptions, giving us a welcome dose of royal glamour.

 

Princess Marie

 

Marie looked stunning alongside Prince Joachim in this floor-length navy satin gown at the New Year reception of the Danish royals at Amalienborg Palace, Copenhagen. The royal accessorised with a glittering tiara, dazzling jewelled drop earrings and a golden clutch.

 

Scroll down for more gorgeous royal looks…

princess mary red
2/6

Crown Princess Mary

 

Didn't Mary look mesmerising in her scarlet red velvet long-sleeved gown on 1 January? The Crown Princess of Denmark stunned in her elegant dress which she accessorised with a jewelled belt and matching bracelet and necklace set. Fun fact - Mary's amazing tiara is the Ruby Parure Tiara that was originally made for the coronation of Empress Josephine.

 

princess mary white
3/6

Princess Mary's second look of the year so far was this chic white gown with thin lilac belt for a New Year's diplomatic reception in Copenhagen at the Christiansborg Palace. With a straight neckline and long sleeves, the 47-year-old was so glamorous in the floor-length dress, a pair of pearl drop earrings and a matching pearl necklace.

princess kako
4/6

Princess Kako of Japan

 

Princess Kako looked so elegant in her turquoise printed silk dress on 2 January during a public appearance at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. The royal was accompanied at the event by her sister Princess Mako and their parents Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

 

sophie wessex
5/6

Countess of Wessex

 

The wife of Prince Edward dressed in a sophisticated ensemble for church at Sandringham on 29 December. Sophie and her 17-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor joined the Queen, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, wearing a chic cream coat with a tan fedora hat. The Hicks and Brown 'Suffolk Fedora' hat featured brown pheasant feathers wrapped around the base.

the queen
6/6

The Queen

 

Her Majesty brightened up our morning on 29 December when she was photographed leaving church at Sandringham in this cheerful yellow outfit. The monarch teamed a lemon coat-dress with a matching hat, floral brooch, and black gloves and hat ribbon.

