Royal ladies who dared to bare in split-leg dresses! From Duchesses Kate and Meghan to Princess Beatrice

It's not often that we get to see members of the royal family embrace their more adventurous fashion side. While they tend to cover up with modest necklines and floor-length hems, there have been times when they have flashed more skin than expected. Whether its an accident caused by the weather or they intentionally opt for a split-legged dress, we take a look at some of the royal ladies' daring moments. Keep scrolling to see the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex, Queen Letizia and more stun in split-leg dresses…
Duchess of Cambridge
Proving her power, after Kate wore this £320 thigh-high Self Portrait dress, not only did it (predictably) sell-out instantly, it firmly put the brand on the fashion map. People are still wearing this design today.