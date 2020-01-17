With winter in full swing, our favourite royal ladies are stepping out in their chic-yet-cosy ensembles. This past week we've seen an array of coats, dresses and trouser suits from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Victoria. The Duchess of Sussex may have taken up residence in her former home of Canada, but the world is still following her fashion looks from afar.
Duchess of Cambridge
Kicking off this week's style watch is the lovely Duchess Kate who wore a stunning outfit while in Bradford on Wednesday. The wife of Prince William chose an elegant green coat by Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with some black heels and a chic Aspinal London handbag.