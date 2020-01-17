﻿
Royal Style Watch: the most gorgeous outfits of the week from Kate, Letizia and Co

How the royals dress for winter

kate middleton
With winter in full swing, our favourite royal ladies are stepping out in their chic-yet-cosy ensembles. This past week we've seen an array of coats, dresses and trouser suits from the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia of Spain and Crown Princess Victoria. The Duchess of Sussex may have taken up residence in her former home of Canada, but the world is still following her fashion looks from afar.

 

Duchess of Cambridge

 

Kicking off this week's style watch is the lovely Duchess Kate who wore a stunning outfit while in Bradford on Wednesday. The wife of Prince William chose an elegant green coat by Alexander McQueen, which she teamed with some black heels and a chic Aspinal London handbag.

kate middleton zara dress
2/10

Underneath her green outerwear, Kate donned a stunning, pussy-bow dress from Zara, emblazoned with a retro houndstooth print and currently in the sale on the store's website for just £15.99! You guessed it – it's already sold out.

meghan markle
3/10

Duchess of Sussex

 

New mum Meghan was pictured on a visit to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Women's Centre on Tuesday, wearing a cable knit jumper from The Row and a cosy, khaki jacket from Barbour. The Duchess added a pair of skinny jeans, a simple black tote bag by Cuyana and a pair of boots by Le Chameau - the same brand her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge loves.

 

queen letizia suit
4/10

Queen Letizia

 

The Spanish queen always wows us with her style choices and this week was no different. On Thursday, Letizia stepped out in this super-sophisticated grey checked suit with a white shirt and cool camel overcoat slung over her shoulders Meghan Markle style. The former journalist was in Madrid for a meeting at the headquarters of the Red Cross.

queen letizia skirt
5/10

Letizia wore another fabulous ensemble on Tuesday at La Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. She rocked a pretty red and black outfit that she wore back in November 2019. We loved her long-sleeved red blouse tucked into a black midi skirt by one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera.

mette marit
6/10

Princess Mette-Marit

 

One of our top looks of the week is from Princess Mette-Marit who looked so fashionable in her monochrome outfit on Thursday at a children's book parade in Oslo, Norway. The royal teamed a beaded black fitted jacket with a white skirt and black knee-high boots

princess victoria
7/10

Crown Princess Victoria

 

Sweden's Victoria went all retro on us this week in a blue velour suit with a white blouse and black ankle boots. The princess was visiting the National Board of Health and Welfare in Stockholm.

queen maxima
8/10

Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal nailed elegant day dressing at Amsterdam's Royal Palace on Tuesday, stepping out in a gorgeous navy patterned dress with coordinating heels and clutch.

monaco royals
9/10

Monaco royal family

 

Monaco royals Pauline Ducruet, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Louis Ducruet, his wife Marie Ducruet and Prince Albert II dressed for fun on Thursday when they attended the 44th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo. Pauline, who is the elder daughter of Princess Stephanie, looked fabulous in a floor-length black and white striped gown.

 

camilla parker bowles
10/10

Duchess of Cornwall

 

On Tuesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall - who is the chancellor of the University of Aberdeen - attended a special graduation ceremony, dressing chicly in a lovely, smart grey coat with a tartan collar and cuffs. She added a pair of knee-high boots and a pair of black leather gloves.

