Royal Style Watch: 9 stunning outfits from Europe's royal ladies this week

From tailored trousers to glittering gowns

1/9
kate middleton red dress
1/9

Some of our favourite royal ladies were out and about this week, showing off some stunning examples of winter fashion. From the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous red midi dress to Queen Letizia of Spain's confetti-print top, we've been treated to some fabulous looks. So grab a cup of tea and biccie and settle down to this week's royal style fix. Enjoy!

 

Duchess of Cambridge

 

Duchess Kate looked sensational this week with a day-to-night wardrobe worthy of a queen. Kicking off Monday evening with a black-tie event at Buckingham Palace, Kate donned a sparkly red dress from the Needle and Thread collection, priced at £410. A statement piece, the dress featured sheer sleeves and was adorned with silver sequins. The royal accessorised with a red box clutch bag and ruby earrings.

kate middleton zara skirt
2/9

Stealing the show once more, Duchess Kate opted for smart-casual-comfort style on Wednesday at the Ely and Careau Children's Centre in Wales. Proving that it’s all in the detail, the mum-of-three’s Daniela Draper gold necklace was engraved with three small stars and the letters G, C, and L, in honour of her children, Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis. Wearing a black roll neck jumper, a £9.99 Zara leopard print skirt and high heel boots with a sleek camel coat, Kate’s versatile ensemble nods to high-street style.

letizia outfit
3/9

Queen Letizia

 

Spain's Queen Letizia showed us the first glimpse of summer this week in this confetti print frock from Massimo Dutti, priced at £119. Perfect for all seasons, the long balloon sleeves and keyhole cut-out make for an ultra-flattering silhouette, the nipped-in waist and floaty skirt emphasising Letizia’s svelte figure.

 

kitty spencer
4/9

Lady Kitty Spencer

 

We expected nothing less from Lady Kitty Spencer. Pictured in Paris, the 29-year-old model wore a white roll-neck jumper and beige tailored trousers while watching the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show. Sporting bouncy waves and a pretty-pink-lip, Kitty’s timeless combo channels old Hollywood glamour.

amelia windsor
5/9

Lady Amelia Windsor

 

Proving that less is more, Lady Amelia Windsor kept things simple in this understated yet sophisticated outfit. Attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, the blonde beauty paired high-waisted, pin-striped trousers with a black cropped top, complete with a jewel-embellished turtleneck and fuschia pumps. J’adore!

 

sophie wessex green dress
6/9

The wife of Prince Edward stepped out in some fabulous ensembles during this week's two-day tour of Sierra Leone. At a reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Freetown, Sophie stole the show in a fabulous pea-green cocktail dress, from A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross - a US-based label. We loved her shoes too, which were by her favourite brand Penelope Chilvers.

countess of wessex sierra leone
7/9

Countess of Wessex

 

On Thursday, Sophie wore a chic cornflower blue satin midi skirt for a visit to the Aberdeen Women's Clinic in Freetown on Thursday. The royal teamed the skirt with a Sophie a terracotta-coloured blouse and nude ballet pumps

meghan markle
8/9

Duchess of Sussex

 

On Wednesday morning, a photograph was posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account showing Meghan on a private visit to London's Mayhew animal charity. Spotted in a navy blue coat by Massimo Dutti, Meghan’s woollen wrap-up, complete with belt, lapel collar and two side pockets certainly made an impression.

princess alexandra
9/9

Princess Alexandra

 

Joining her mother, Princess Caroline of Monaco in the City of Lights, Princess Alexandra’s mink-coloured trench coat and brown patent boots gave off major girl-about-town vibes. Dressed to impress, the 20-year-old royal took a seat at the Stephane Rolland Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show.

