Royal Style Watch: 9 stunning outfits from Europe's royal ladies this week

Some of our favourite royal ladies were out and about this week, showing off some stunning examples of winter fashion. From the Duchess of Cambridge's gorgeous red midi dress to Queen Letizia of Spain's confetti-print top, we've been treated to some fabulous looks. So grab a cup of tea and biccie and settle down to this week's royal style fix. Enjoy!
Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess Kate looked sensational this week with a day-to-night wardrobe worthy of a queen. Kicking off Monday evening with a black-tie event at Buckingham Palace, Kate donned a sparkly red dress from the Needle and Thread collection, priced at £410. A statement piece, the dress featured sheer sleeves and was adorned with silver sequins. The royal accessorised with a red box clutch bag and ruby earrings.