The best camel coats that Kate and Meghan would approve of

We love this chic outerwear trend

Zara Tindall's Russell & Bromley bag is royally chic - and so is her Reiss coat
For years, we’ve searched high and low for the perfect black coat in the hope it’ll smarten up everything in our existing wardrobe, but now there’s a new staple in town - and the camel coat is a favourite of both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. The chic style is a modern version of a black coat, and adds a cool edge to any outfit; perfect for those who love minimalist fashion but want to lift a mostly-black wardrobe.

 

In recent weeks both Kate and Meghan have worn the classic style; Meghan first, when she headed to Canada House with husband Prince Harry, wearing a satin skirt, roll neck top, Jimmy Choo high heels and a stunning camel coat from Reiss that’s so popular, a waiting list has been put in place.

Kate followed swiftly in a stunning camel coat by Massimo Dutti which she styled with a black roll neck jumper, a £9.99 Zara leopard print skirt and high heel boots.

 

If you’re looking to follow their lead and update your outerwear with a camel cover-up to go with everything, we’ve found some of the very best to shop now…

& Other Stories has nailed it with this self-belt coat, and it’s currently in the sale. The wool-blend style will keep you cosy, and is roomy enough to fit thick knitwear underneath during winter.

 

Wool-blend belted coat, £87, & Other Stories

Net-a-Porter is full of stunning styles we’re coveting, but this trench from Reformation - a brand loved by Meghan herself - is affordable and will last for years. Best of all, you can layer underneath in winter or throw it on over dresses or t-shirts in spring.

 

Holland cotton-blend twill trench coat, £290, Reformation @ Net-a-Porter

Topshop does great affordable outerwear, and this double-breasted coat is a classic we can definitely see Meghan wearing. Style with a bright scarf to bring some colour to your look.

 

Camel double-breasted coat, £69, Topshop

Jigsaw is a brand loved by the royals, and we’re particularly keen on the maxi length of this coat. The deep pockets are a cool finish that will come in handy, too.

 

Maxi coat, £350, Jaeger

MaxMara’s teddy coat is coveted by fashion lovers everywhere, but if you can’t quite stretch to the £2,000 price tag, this style from PrettyLittleThing might just do the trick. We love the oversized fit for a more casual weekend look.

 

Camel maxi borg coat, £60, PrettyLittleThing

If you can’t quite bear the thought of a plain coat, this block-colour one from Boden should hit the nail on the head. The pink and navy detailing will have everyone thinking it’s designer.

 

Coat, £150, Boden

Simple and chic, this wrap coat is the perfect everyday cover-up. The slightly darker colour makes it great for layering over eveningwear.

 

Camel wrap coat, £325, Jaeger

