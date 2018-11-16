﻿
Kate Middleton's most stylish recycled fashion looks

While royals always appear to have an endless supply of stunning dresses, trousers and coats that are suitable for any occasion, don't be fooled into thinking they're all brand new. The Duchess of Cambridge has recycled several outfits since joining the royal family, and considering the number of royal engagements she attends, can you blame her? By simply switching up her hairstyle or adding new accessories, the mother-of-three makes some of her favourite outfits look fresh off the shop floor. So sit back, relax and prepare to take notes as we reminisce about some of the Duchess' prettiest recycled outfits...

For a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2017, the Duchess reached way back in her closet for this Christopher Kane coatdress and 'Sweet Delight' hat by Lock & Co. She similarly styled it with a hat and nude shoes back in 2014, while she opted for more of an evening look for her first outing in the silk-satin dress in 2012, styling it with sparkling dangle hoop earrings for a Palace reception for the Olympics opening ceremony.

kate-middleton-tweed
Photo: © Getty Images
2/28

Everyone loves a tweed co-ord, right? The Duchess is clearly a huge fan, as she wore almost identical outfits in 2019 and 2020 - one for a a 'Mental Health In Education' conference and more recently for a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme. Stunning!

kate-middleton-purple
3/28

How pretty is purple two-piece by Oscar de la Renta? Even the royal agrees as she re-wore it during a visit to the Royal Opera House in January 2019 alongside thick black tights, a pair of heels by Rupert Sanderson, and a cute Aspinal mock croc handbag. Back in 2017 was the first time we saw the peplum two-piece, when she stepped out to attend the Guild of Health Writers Conference with Heads Together at Chandos House in London.

kate-middleton-blue-coat
4/28

Prince William's wife started 2019 by stepping out in a recycled coat, and we loved it! While attending a Sunday church service at Sandringham, she wrapped up warm in a blue Catherine Walker & Co coat, which she previously wore during an engagement in Oslo. Underneath, the Duchess also re-wore her navy and white polka dot dress from L.K.Bennett.

kate-middleton-yellow-dress
Photo: © Getty Images
5/28

Kate wore this light yellow See by Chloe dress and gray Monsoon wedges to two different children's parties. The dress was first seen on the royal in Canada in 2016 and then in May 2017 for a party honoring the children of service members who have died while in the armed forces at Buckingham Palace. 

kate-black-lace-dress
6/28

Kate looked stunning in this black lace Temperley dress on the eve of her 30th birthday so it is no surprise that she opted to wear it for a second time. Nearly a year later, she stepped out in the pretty frock again to host a dinner in London.

Kate and Charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
7/28

The Duchess showed the versatility of this Catherine Walker & Co design. In October 2016, she wore the coat with her hair down and simple pearl earrings as she walked hand-in-hand with Princess Charlotte in Canada. In April 2017, Kate paired the tailored piece with a Jackie Kennedy style pillbox hat and matching clutch for a prim and proper look perfect for an Easter Sunday church service with Queen Elizabeth and the royal family. 

Kate Middleton orange dress
Photo: © Getty Images
8/28

The mother-of-three wowed fans in this retro-inspired two-piece look by Eponine London in 2017 for a visit to Best Beginnings in London. She completed the look with nude heels and an L.K Bennett clutch for a light spring look, but added black accessories to the outfit almost exactly a year earlier. 

Kate Middleton green coat
Photo: © Getty Images
9/28

On St Patrick's Day 2017, the royal's philosophy seemed to be: never underestimate the power of a blowout! After spending the day at the Irish Guards' parade in London wearing a chic hat and Catherine Walker coat, Kate easily revamped her formal and tailored look for her arrival in Paris to start a two-day tour with Prince William. She simply removed her hat to let her hair down in her trademark bouncy hairstyle and added a leather clutch – giving a fresh city chic vibe to the same outfit.

Kate Middleton skirt
Photo: © Getty Images
10/28

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic recycling her boucle wool blend skirt by Dolce & Gabbana for an outing to a women's prison and centre in Gloucester. The stylish mum first wore the skirt back in January 2016 when she guest-edited The Huffington Post UK. In true fall fashion, Kate paired the skirt for her November 2016 outing with a black turtleneck and Mulberry coat, which she has also previously worn. 

Photo: © Getty Images
11/28

She wore an L.K. Bennett poppy print creation at Brisbane airport in Australia in 2014, left, finishing the look with blue accessories and a half-upswept hairstyle. In August 2016, the Duchess opted for the same frock for a visit to Youthscape in Luton, right, making the look lighter and breezier for summer with nude heels and a matching clutch, her highlighted hair falling around her shoulders. 

Kate Middleton yellow
Photo: © Getty Images
12/28

Kate was a ray of sunshine for her first appearance at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships. The stylish royal beamed in a vibrant Roksanda Ilincic sheath dress to watch the women's semi-finals. The Duchess completed her look by wearing her glossy hair down and adding a white tote bag. She first wore the bright frock back in 2014 during her royal tour of Australia with Prince William and Prince George. 

Kate Middleton Jenny Packham
Photo: © Getty Images
13/28

Kate stunned in a blush Jenny Packham gown at a fundraising gala for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in 2016. The brunette beauty completed her sophisticated look by sweeping her glossy locks into an elegant updo. The Duchess first wore the pearlescent rose sequin gown, which features Swarovski crystals, back in 2011 but opted to wear her hair down for the occasion. 

Photo: © Getty Images
14/28

Red for any occasion! Kate recycled this Catherine Walker number for her appearance at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 13, 2016 (left). The Duchess was previously seen wearing the ensemble five years ago during the final day of her royal tour of Canada in 2011 with Prince William.
Kate also recycled her Lock & Co headpiece, which was previously worn during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant back in 2012. To complete the look, she accessorised with her earrings she wore on her wedding day. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleto cream coat
Photo: © Getty Images
15/28

Repeat for tea with the Queen. Kate recycled her cream Alexander McQueen ensemble for a garden party hosted by Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace. The stylish royal first stepped out in the elegant attire, which she paired with a Jane Taylor pillbox hat, back in 2013 for Prince George's christening. For the 2016 garden party, she swept her hair up and added pearl earrings and a box clutch.

Kate Middleton green coat
Photo: © Getty Images
16/28

Double take! Kate first wore this green Catherine Walker coat dress during her royal tour of Australia in 2014. She must have loved the look because she nearly duplicated it – minus the hairstyle – in spring 2016 during the Duchess' first appearance the Chelsea Flower Show. 

kate-white-coat
17/28

Style in black and white! Maybe because it goes with any neutral hat, this Alexander McQueen dress was clearly a hit with the Duchess. She not only wore it during the Trooping the Colour ceremony but also a week later to attend the the annual Order of the Garter Service in 2011.

Kate Middleton sailor
Photo: © Getty Images
18/28

Almost identical looks! Attending a fun sailing engagement on Friday Kate chose one of her favourite designers, Alexander McQueen, for her skirt and top combo. Five years before that, the Duchess was spotted wearing this exact same outfit, including the same shoes and accessories, in Birmingham during a joint engagement with Prince William. 

blue-coat
19/28

Kate wore this Michael Kors coat not one, not two, but three times! In March 2017, the Duchess donned it during the unveiling of the new memorial gardens, pairing it with a wide-brimmed navy blue hat. She was previously seen in the look in 2016 and 2014.

kate-red-dress
20/28

Back at it again with the red! Kate made her first appearance in the Jenny Packham gown that features cap sleeves and a sweeping train and embellished details during her first ever state banquet in October 2015. In December 2016, the Duchess brought back the look for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace, this time wearing her late mother-in-law's Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.

kate-pink-dress
21/28

Kate loved this pink Emilia Wickstead dress so much she wore it twice in one month. Once at a Diamond Jubilee party at Windsor Castle and 11 days later to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Kate Middleton grey dress
Photo: © Getty Images
22/28

Wearing her long brunette hair loose, Kate first wore this timeless Orla Kiely dress in 2012 and brought it back in October 2015, sweeping her hair up into a loose ponytail. 

kate-spotty-dress
23/28

Kate proved she really is the queen of high-street fashion when she stepped out in this polka-dot Topshop dress twice during her pregnancy, an eye-catching fascinator turning it into a wedding-ready outfit. 

kate-knitted
24/28

Kate wore this cream sailor dress made by one of her favourite designers, Sarah Burton for Alexandra McQueen, to watch Andy Murray a year after she wore it on the royal tour of Canada and North America.

kate-blue
25/28

Jenny Packham is one of Kate's favourite designers. The royal has worn this beautiful ruched gown a total of three times now, twice in London and once in New York City in December 2014. It looks great both with a cascade of diamonds and without. 

kate-red-coat
26/28

Kate Middleton set a record recycling her beloved red skirt suit by Luisa Spagnoli for a fourth time for her 2017 Place2Be Big Assembly engagement. The Duchess first wore the stylish ensemble back in 2011 during a visit to St Andrews University with Prince William and again in 2014 on her royal tour of New Zealand. Kate was photographed wearing the scarlet outfit again on her way to the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace in 2015.

kate-cream-dress
27/28

Kate added a sparkly Zara necklace to change up her look when she wore this cream Roland Mouret gown for the second time.

kate-brown-coat
28/28

Kate wore this brown Orla Kiely coat for an outing in Liverpool, having worn it before to visit a children's hospital. Throwing a dark turtleneck on is one of the Duchess' fave (and simple!) styling tricks.

