Yes, Style Watchers, we are actually at the end of January – breaks out party poppers – so just a few more months of coat weather until spring day-dress time! Naturally, our fave royal ladies are still working it with their on-trend winter wardrobes, stepping out in a gorgeous selection of coats, co-ords, skirts and gowns. We'd expect no less.
Check out this week's most stellar looks below…
Princess Sofia
We a little bit gaga over Princess Sofia of Sweden's divine green gown by Ida Lanto. The beautiful royal donned the dress for the annual Swedish Sports Gala in Stockholm, teaming it with a Suzan Szatmary clutch and Gas Bijoux jewellery.