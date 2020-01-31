﻿
Royal Style Watch: the most fabulous regal looks of the week

Gorgeous outfits from Kate, Sophia and Co.

The Countess of Wessex just gamed up her roll neck with the most heartfelt family accessory
princess sofia
Yes, Style Watchers, we are actually at the end of January – breaks out party poppers – so just a few more months of coat weather until spring day-dress time! Naturally, our fave royal ladies are still working it with their on-trend winter wardrobes, stepping out in a gorgeous selection of coats, co-ords, skirts and gowns. We'd expect no less.

 

Check out this week's most stellar looks below…

 

Princess Sofia

 

We a little bit gaga over Princess Sofia of Sweden's divine green gown by Ida Lanto. The beautiful royal donned the dress for the annual Swedish Sports Gala in Stockholm, teaming it with a Suzan Szatmary clutch and Gas Bijoux jewellery.

kate middleton tweed
Duchess of Cambridge

 

On Tuesday morning, Kate joined a creative workshop run by the National Portrait Gallery's Hospital Programme at Evelina London. The 38-year-old wore a stunning Dolce & Gabbana tweed co-ord set, featuring a jacket and skirt. Gorgeous!

kate blue coat
The Duchess visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school on Wednesday, and looked chic in a teal coat, a cream Sezane jumper, black jeans and Russell & Bromley ankle boots.

crown princess victoria skirt
Crown Princess Victoria

 

Stunning Princess Victoria looked super-trendy this week in a pussy-bow blouse, Chael-style grey jacket and cool metallic skirt. The royal was visiting Medicon Village in Lund, Sweden.

 

queen letizia red
Queen Letizia

 

The Spanish Queen stepped out in this snappy red co-ord set on Friday for an audience with Spanish Waterpolo at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The former journalist teamed the cropped trousers and top set with some matching scarlet heels.

letizia spots
Another sophisticated outfit from Queen Letizia here. The royal chose this black and white spotted wrap dress and black boots to a reception with the National Handball Men's team at Zarzuela Palace.

 

sophie wessex
Countess of Wessex

 

Sophie headed to Surrey on Wednesday afternoon and looked as stunning as ever. She teamed her pink dress with a white, collarless coat, black boots and carried a pearl-encrusted, statement clutch bag.

zara tindall outfit
Zara Tindall

 

On Friday, the stunning Zara Tindall headed to the Cheltenham Festival Trials, wearing a brand new, navy blue outfit. The Queen's granddaughter donned a blue, belted coat by Reiss, a simple dress, knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots, a stunning navy blue quilted bag with a fancy chain strap by Russell & Bromley, and a gorgeous grey hat with a navy blue trim.

princess marie
Princess Marie

 

A chic ensemble from Denmark's Princess Marie, who wore a black top and skirt teamed with a teal coat – clearly the colour of the season. Marie attended the "Les Contes Etranges De Niels Hansen Jacobsen" exhibition at Musee Bourdelle in Paris.

princess charlene
Princess Charlene

 

The Monaco royal went all cabin crew on us this week, pictured here leaving mass. We love Charlene's pretty patterned skirt, paired with a navy blazer and matching heels.

 

