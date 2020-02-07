﻿
9 Photos | Fashion

Royal Style Watch: Fabulous outfits from Duchess Kate, Queen Letizia and more regal ladies

Bold colours from the royals this week

Ashley Roberts just showed us all how to make all-white look chic
Red, black and white hues are the colours of the week on the regal set as the likes of Duchess Kate and Queen Letizia continue to wow us with their chic winter wardrobes. Those stylish royal ladies have stepped out in some stunning ensembles during the past seven days, from glittering gowns, to colourful power suits, sassy mini-dresses and even on-trend leopard print! Take a look at their elegant outfits below…

 

Queen Letizia

 

Va-va-voom! How fabulous does Spain's Queen Letizia look in this monochrome animal-print wrap dress by Victoria Beckham? The royal wore the outfit for a visit to Andalusia on Thursday.

Another style hit for Letizia here in this stunning midnight blue velvet dress by Felipe Varela. She donned the glamorous gown for a Diplomatic Corps reception in Madrid on Wednesday.

Lady Amelia Windsor

 

We just loved this gorgeous red mini-dress by Stella McCartney on the lovely Lady Amelia. The royal wore the frock to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. fashion and film party on 2 February. Amelia teamed her outfit with some ultra-cool snakeskin-print boots by Penelope Chilvers.

Duchess of Cambridge

 

On Tuesday, Kate visited Wales and rocked a cosy Zara knitted red dress, black boots, a tailored navy Hobbs coat and the most stunning Valentine's Day inspired scarf which came from Beulah London. The soft pink and red heart printed scarf was so pretty, and cost £120.

 

The Duchess looked sensational at the BAFTAs 2020 on Sunday evening with Prince William, wearing an Alexander McQueen gown that she first wore during a 2012 visit to Malaysia. Kate's beauty look was flawless too, with her brunette hair in a knotted updo with plenty of volume.

Crown Princess Mary

 

Denmark's Princess Mary was her usual stylish self on 31 January when she attended the 2020 Women's Board Award in Copenhagen. The royal nailed winter chic in her beige skirt with simple black jumper and matching boots.

 

Crown Princess Victoria

 

Sweden's Princess Victoria was stunning in her oversized white jacket at the 2020 People and Culture festival this week. Smiling for pictures as she wandered around STIGA Sports Arena in Sweden, Victoria wore a slouchy wintery white coat from Swedish brand Toteme. The wool and cashmere-blend jacket - known as 'Annecy' - has a loose, boxy fit without any fastenings.

Queen Maxima

 

Lady in red! The Netherlands' Queen Maxima looked so sophisticated in her matching red wide-legged trousers and pretty lace top on Thursday, as she attending the premiere of Frida by Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam.

Duchess of Cornwall

 

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cornwall looked as radiant as ever as she headed to Maggie’s at The Royal Marsden in Sutton, Greater London. The 72-year-old braved the cold in a lovely blue co-ord, which consisted of a royal blue tweed jacket that had statement buttons and silk patches at the pockets and collar, a matching skirt and she added leather boots and gloves.

