Red, black and white hues are the colours of the week on the regal set as the likes of Duchess Kate and Queen Letizia continue to wow us with their chic winter wardrobes. Those stylish royal ladies have stepped out in some stunning ensembles during the past seven days, from glittering gowns, to colourful power suits, sassy mini-dresses and even on-trend leopard print! Take a look at their elegant outfits below…
Queen Letizia
Va-va-voom! How fabulous does Spain's Queen Letizia look in this monochrome animal-print wrap dress by Victoria Beckham? The royal wore the outfit for a visit to Andalusia on Thursday.