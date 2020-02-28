﻿
Royal Style Watch: Fabulous formal wear from Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and Sophie Wessex

The Countess of Wessex looks glam in emerald green satin dress for London film premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
It’s been a busy week for our favourite royal ladies with trips to the theatre, Paris Fashion Week and film premieres on the agenda. Providing us with some major fashion inspiration, we’ve seen a number of fabulous formal wear looks from The Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Letizia and The Countess of Wessex

The Duchess of Cambridge

Making headlines on Monday, The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in this black tweed dress from bespoke fashion brand, Eponine. Attending a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen alongside her husband, Prince William, Kate paired her designer dress with a sparkly pair of Jimmy Choo shoes, priced at £525. Coordinating with a matching clutch bag and silver jewellery, the mum-of-three looked effortlessly chic in her formal attire. Wearing her signature blow-dried hair down and free-flowing, Kate’s makeup was kept natural and dewy, consisting of nude lips, rosy cheeks and dark eyes - beautiful.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia

Joining her husband King Felipe at the ARCO Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid, Queen Letizia certainly brought her style A-game on Thursday. Modelling a red floral-printed satin dress from French designer, Maje, the mother-of-two completed her look with black Monolo Blahnik pumps and her Gold & Roses double dagger earrings. Wearing her dark hair down in voluminous waves, Letizia’s perfect hair was expertly paired with a berry-kissed gloss and a brown smokey-eye.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex

On Thursday, Sophie attended the Sulphur and White film premiere in Mayfair, and she looked incredible in her emerald green Galvan satin polo neck dress for the star-studded event. Opting for a trendy chignon-style bun and dewy makeup, Sophie looked gorgeous in green, pairing her evening dress with satin taupe heels and a black clutch bag.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor

Out in full force for Paris Fashion Week, Lady Amelia Windsor certainly made a statement when she stepped out in this green and black Dior bustier dress, which she amped up with military-style boots. Attending the Dior show in this edgy ensemble, Amelia’s fresh take on traditional evening wear was both eccentric and unique - and we love it.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Kitty Spencer

Lady Kitty Spencer proved, yet again, that when it comes to formal fashion, less is more. Photographed in Marbella, where she is currently filming a campaign for the 50th anniversary of Puerto Banus, Kitty wowed in this lime-green number which looked perfect for summer. Looking beautiful in her bodycon dress, Princess Diana’s niece accessorised with white strappy stilettos and a silver watch and rings.

