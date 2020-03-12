﻿
10 times Sophie Wessex looked pretty in pink - from fuschia dresses to blush co-ords

The Countess of Wessex loves wearing pink

...
pink-sophie-2012
Photo: © Getty Images
From fuschia ball gowns to blush-coloured coats, plush-pink co-ords to rose-hued red carpet looks, the Countess of Wessex regularly wows in the colour pink. Whether she's heading to Royal Ascot for a day at the races or donning her finest frock for a royal wedding, Sophie knows a thing or two about looking pretty in pink. Rounding up our ten favourite outfits worn by the stylish royal, we're taking a look at Sophie's love of the colour. 

Walking the red carpet for a special celebration at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Sophie's magenta bodycon dress featured a halter-style neckline, fitted waistband and cut-out panelling. Amping up her look with purple peep-toe heels and a black clutch bag, the mother-of-two smiled from ear-to-ear as she headed to the prestigious event. 

pink-coord-sophie
Photo: © Getty Images
Heading to Royal Ascot in 2011, Sophie donned a fuschia puff-sleeved jacket and an elegant matching skirt. Completing her vibrant ensemble with a magenta fascinator, nude heels and a nude clutch bag, Sophie looked effortlessly chic at the world-famous racing event.  

pink-satin-sophie-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
Attending the wedding of Crown Prince Frederik and Mary Donaldson in Denmark, Sophie certainly made a statement in this fuschia ball gown. Walking alongside her husband, Prince Edward, as they entered the Vor Frue Kirke Cathedral in Copenhagen, the Countess looked royally beautiful in a glistening silver tiara. 

sophie-red-pink
Photo: © Getty Images
Offering a masterclass in tactical colour-clashing, Sophie coordinated her graphic purple block print dress with a red cardigan, making for a colourful ensemble. Appearing at the National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield for the launch of a new memorial dedicated to the nurses that lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars, Sophie's day dress featured a fitted top, nipped-in waist and full skirt.

pink-sophie-wessex-with-hat
Photo: © Getty Images
A vision in pink, we're still a little bit obsessed with Sophie's Royal Ascot look. Pictured in 2017, the Countess looked radiant in a rose-coloured midi dress by luxury designer Emilia Wickstead and a floral hat by Jane Taylor. 

pink-ballgown
Photo: © Getty Images
Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet, Sophie looked absolutely beautiful in this blush evening dress. Wearing the gorgeous gown to the 2012 Paralympic Ball - of which Prince Edward is a patron - Sophie coordinated her Grecian-style, floor-length dress with a dusty-pink satin shawl and a matching blush clutch bag. Styling her blonde hair in a low chignon bun, the Countess opted for nude eyeshadow and high-shine pink lip gloss - stunning.

pink-sophie-wessex
Photo: © Getty Images
On-hand to open The Countess of Wessex Studios at the Central School of Ballet's new premises in February 2020, Sophie's love of dance was symbolically integrated into her outfit. Wearing a plush pink trench coat over a red and white lace dress, the Countess wore her blonde hair in a ballerina-style bun and accessorised with nude-pink patent stilettos which resembled the colour of ballet slippers. 

pink-dress-white-jacket
Photo: © Getty Images
Soaking up the summer sun in Scotland, Sophie wore a pastel pink midi-dress with a velvet trim and a chic white jacket to match. 

pink-tea-dress
Photo: © PA
Perfect in print, Sophie chose a pale pink dress with a floral pattern and a matching wide-brimmed hat. Stunning in this bespoke creation by one of her favourite designers Emilia Wickstead, the stylish royal completed her look with pearl drop earrings. 

pink-suit
Photo: © Getty Images
While visiting Wood Green Animal Shelter at King's Bush Farm in Cambridgeshire, Sophie stepped out in a pastel pink co-ord which consisted of a fitted suit jacket and a matching pencil skirt. Accessorising her elegant ensemble with an ivory clutch bag and suede stilettos, the royal's demure look reminds us of Paris in the spring.

