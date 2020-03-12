10 times Sophie Wessex looked pretty in pink - from fuschia dresses to blush co-ords

From fuschia ball gowns to blush-coloured coats, plush-pink co-ords to rose-hued red carpet looks, the Countess of Wessex regularly wows in the colour pink. Whether she's heading to Royal Ascot for a day at the races or donning her finest frock for a royal wedding, Sophie knows a thing or two about looking pretty in pink. Rounding up our ten favourite outfits worn by the stylish royal, we're taking a look at Sophie's love of the colour.
Walking the red carpet for a special celebration at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, Sophie's magenta bodycon dress featured a halter-style neckline, fitted waistband and cut-out panelling. Amping up her look with purple peep-toe heels and a black clutch bag, the mother-of-two smiled from ear-to-ear as she headed to the prestigious event.