11 times royal men looked dapper in uniform
Anna Johnstone
Photo: © Getty Images
Everyone can appreciate a man in uniform, and we are spoilt for choice when it comes to pictures of the royal family. Whether they're wearing the full formal dress - that has you reminiscing of Prince Charming moments from your favourite Disney films - or donning a bit of camouflage from their army days, the likes of Prince Harry, Prince William and many more have stepped out in their fair share of uniforms over the years. It's been hard to narrow it down to just a few photos, but we've combed through the royal archives to find the very best. You're welcome...

 

Prince Harry, London 2020

Colour-coordinating with his wife, Prince Harry looked dapper in his red Captain-General of the Royal Marines uniform at the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020. Meanwhile, Meghan looked stunning in a flowing red gown by Safiyaa and matching heels by Aquazurra. This was likely Harry’s last event as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, and possibly his swansong in military dress. At least we will always have the pictures to look back on!

Prince Harry, Royal Wedding 2018

Wow. The moment Harry stepped out in Windsor on 19 May 2018, the whole world was reminded just how lucky Meghan Markle was. Not only was she about to join one of the most famous families in the world, but she was also marrying the love of her life, who just so happened to look very dapper in his military uniform. He was granted permission to wear this uniform by the Queen, who is colonel-in-chief of the Blues and Royals, so thanks for that, Your Majesty. Plus, his brother William didn’t let the sartorial side down as his best man. Or should we say best-dressed man?

Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden, 2018

No list of dashing and dapper royals is complete with Prince Carl Phillip, so here he is in all his finery at the christening of Prince Alexander of Sweden. His impeccable suit without an ill-fitting button in sight sets the standard for uniforms everywhere. Princess Sofia is one lucky lady!

 

Prince Harry, Suffolk 2010

Prince Harry visited RAF Honington in Suffolk in July 2010, but with his head-to-toe camo look, it looks like he could be starring in the next Blockbuster film featuring a red-haired soldier and a lot of stunts. In fact, why doesn’t someone make this right away? We know it can end in a fairytale wedding…

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon, Royal Wedding 2012

A gala dinner is the perfect occasion to spot the royals in their uniforms, and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway did not disappoint back in 2012. Dressed in his military uniform, the royal looked smart as he attended the wedding celebrations of Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg and Stephanie de Lannoy accompanied by Princess Mette-Marit in her striking red gown. Seriously, how chic do these two look?

Prince William, Dartmouth 2008

Sometimes, it’s not all about gold cuffs and sashes. Prince William proves that the simple shirt uniform can work wonders, from when he trained with the Royal Navy in 2008. He had just completed his training with the Royal Air Force and was spending two months at Britannia Royal Naval College, because you can never be too multi-talented, of course. And we love how he has a name tag, as if anyone would forget who he is.

Prince Harry, Australia 2013

Prince Harry attended the 2013 International Fleet Review in October 2013 to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy’s fleet arriving into Sydney. Not only does he look pretty dashing, we’re also dying to know what brand of washing powder he uses because those whites are gleaming. Must be a royal thing.

Photo: © Getty Images
King Felipe VI of Spain, Spain 2020

How dashing does the Spanish royal look in these official photographs? King Felipe wore a Captain-General of the Army sash which was originally given to him by his father Don Juan Carlos shortly before his coronation in 2014. Queen Letizia has clearly found her Prince Charming!

 

Prince William, Sandhurst 2006

Prince William was commissioned as an officer in the British Army in 2006, and attended the Sovereign’s Parade in his military uniform with his fellow officer cadets. Kate Middleton was also at the ceremony as his girlfriend at the time, and she must have been pretty proud of her Prince; he had worked hard at Sandhurst Military Academy and looked very handsome in his sharp suit.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Royal Wedding 2015

Royal weddings have as many designer gowns and famous faces as a Paris Fashion Week catwalk show, and although most eyes often fall on the bride’s gown, it’s also an opportunity for a Prince to dust off his finest uniform. So, with that in mind, Prince Carl Phillip’s could just be our favourite yet. The jacket, the bow tie, the hat…he could be the poster boy for Savile Row tailoring if he wasn’t so busy with his royal duties.

Prince Harry, Founder’s Day Parade, 2019

Throwing it back to when Prince Harry pulled out all the stops for the 2019 Founder’s Day Parade - he’s been rocking his beard recently which looked perfectly groomed alongside his Blues and Royals frockcoat. Well, Meghan was on maternity leave so we needed some other royal outfits to appreciate (because we missed the Duchess’ tuxedo dresses and simple silhouettes), and Harry certainly nailed it.

Prince William, Royal Wedding 2011

Predictable, us?! Well, maybe a bit. But watching the third in line to the British throne marry his university sweetheart Kate Middleton made us believe in fairytales again, and that first look of Prince William had us putting down our prosecco for one second and admire how well he pulled off his Irish Guards officer uniform. He wore a forage cap with the regiment’s motto ‘Quis Serabit?’, which translates as ‘who shall separate us?’. All together now - awwwww.

