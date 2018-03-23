﻿
24 Photos | Fashion

24 times Princess Eugenie has given us fashion inspiration - see the photos

Can we have Princess Eugenie's wardrobe?

24 times Princess Eugenie has given us fashion inspiration - see the photos
You're reading

24 times Princess Eugenie has given us fashion inspiration - see the photos

1/24
Next

When celebrity mums and daughters wear matching outfits! Adorable pictures of Victoria Beckham, Amanda Holden and more
hellomagazine.com
princess-eugenie-wedding-dress
Photo: © PA
1/24

One of Princess Eugenie's most iconic style moments is when she stepped out for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Designed by British label Peter Pilotto, her gorgeous dress had a low back that showed off the scar she received after getting surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

But that's not the only time royal fans have been obsessed with her outfits. From bold red lipstick to chic leather dresses and sophisticated jackets, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter has proven she is not afraid to take some risks when it comes to fashion. Take a look at her some of her best looks...

Princess Eugenie scarf dress
Photo: © WENN
2/24

There's no denying Princess Eugenie has nailed her wedding guest attire - just look at her outfit at Prince Christian of Hanover's royal wedding in 2018 for proof! The royal turned heads at the Peru-based wedding in a dark scarf dress with peek-a-boo shoulders and turquoise detailing.

princess-eugenie-ascot
3/24

A colour-clashing dress and studded heels? We love everything about this outfit. The stylish royal looked beautiful in her blue and yellow Calvin Klein frock and metallic heels at Royal Ascot in 2019. We need to get our hands on her outfit ASAP!

Princess Eugenie in her official engagement photos
Photo: © Getty Images
4/24

It may have been over two years since Princess Eugenie announced she was planning to marry her longtime love Jack Brooksbank, but we are still not over her dress. For her official engagement photos in 2018, she wore a black and red lace dress by Erdem and shoes by Jimmy Choo. Beautiful!

 

READ: Royal shoe envy! The sparkliest heels Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other ladies have worn

 

Eugenie at a basketball match
5/24

Sarah Ferguson's younger daughter showed off her NYC style in a short LBD, knee boots and a bomber jacket as she attended the Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in October 2017.

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

princess-eugenie-strawberry-dress
6/24

We couldn't take our eyes off Eugenie at Ellie Goulding and Casper Jopling's wedding in 2019! Dressed in a Peter Pilotto dress peppered with pink and blue flowers and strawberries, the brunette beauty teamed her dress with gorgeous Gianvitto Rossi grey heels, a Prada clutch and a navy Juliette Botterill pillbox hat.

eugenie-white-coat
7/24

Eugenie looked so elegant in a bright white coat dress for a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham in 2014. Just three years later, the Duchess of Sussex opted for a very similar coat to announce her engagement to Prince Harry. So the style definitely has the royal seal of approval!

Eugenie leather dress
Photo: © Getty Images
8/24

The classic little black dress met leather at the launch of GP Nutrition Supplements. 

Eugenie in a red dress at Ascot 2017
Photo: © WENN
9/24

The Princess looked elegant in a bold red dress and blue hat with scarlet flower details on Ladies Day at England's Ascot Racecourse in 2017. 

Eugenie wearing a floral dress
Photo: © WENN
10/24

Princess Eugenie loves gorgeous prints, and we can see why! The royal looked stunning in this above-the-knee silk look to the Serpentine Galleries Summer Party in London in 2017. 

Eugenie in a blue dress
Photo: © WENN
11/24

Another wedding, another beautiful dress! Eugenie wore a dark blue dress with cut-out shoulders, along with colour block shoes, to the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews in May 2017. 

Eugenie in red
Photo: © Getty Images
12/24

Opting for a bold red colour, Eugenie attended a national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St Paul's Cathedral in June 2016. We love the cut-out detailing!

Eugenie in a cream mini dress
Photo: © Getty Images
13/24

Sparkles aren't just for the party season! Eugenie was ready for her close up in a creme embellished mini while attending the IWC Schaffhausen annual 'For the Love of Cinema' Gala during the Tribeca Film Festival. 

14/24
Princess Eugenie wore a pink-trimmed navy dress for day 3 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in June 2016. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Eugenie red dress
Photo: © Getty Images
15/24

Eugenie was a vision in red at the UNAIDS Gala in 2016! We love the flattering figure-hugging cut and draped neck.

Eugenie wearing a green leather dress
Photo: © Getty Images
16/24

Eugenie has a number of leather items in her wardrobe, but this green mini dress has got to be one of our favourites. Didn't she look gorgeous at the Frieze Art Fair preview in 2015?

 

MORE: Royal ladies' boldest colour clash outfits! Kate Middleton, the Queen and more

 

Eugenie and Beatrice gala
17/24

Sisters who style together stay together, right? Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made a fashionable pair at the 8th annual charity: ball gala in the Brooklyn. We can't think of a better way to jazz up a classic black dress than with a bold red lip!

Credit: WireImage

Eugenie jacket and hat
Photo: © Getty Images
18/24

Princess Eugenie battled the breeze in a belted jacket at the traditional Easter Sunday church service at St George's Chapel in 2016. But did you notice her mauve floral hat? 

Eugenie at the Derby races
19/24

Off to the races! Princess Eugenie was derby ready in 2013 wearing a printed dress and matching fascinator, paired with beige heels at the Investec Epsom Derby.

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Eugenie pink dress
20/24

Pretty in pink! Eugenie served major style points in a flowy dress and jacket during the 2014 Wimbledon Championships.

Credit: WireImage

Eugenie in a black dress
21/24

You can never go wrong with a little black dress or a strand of pearls. The young royal took to the streets of London in her chic work attire.

Credit: FilmMagic

 

RELATED: The 12 best royal wedding hats of all time

 

Eugenie and Jack blue outfits
Photo: © Getty Images
22/24

For a date night with Jack Brooksbank, the stylish Princess opted for a sleeveless, printed dress. We love how coordinated their blue and black outfits are!

Beatrice and Eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
23/24

Both Eugenie and Beatrice sported figure-hugging dresses at a reception to launch the English National Ballet Christmas season ahead of the performance of 'The Nutcracker.' While Beatrice opted for plain black, Eugenie's dress had a jazzy pink polka dot print. 

Sarah and Eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
24/24

Sarah and Eugenie proved to be a stylish mother-daughter pair in their black and white outfits at Kensington Gardens.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...