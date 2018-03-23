24 times Princess Eugenie has given us fashion inspiration - see the photos

One of Princess Eugenie's most iconic style moments is when she stepped out for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Designed by British label Peter Pilotto, her gorgeous dress had a low back that showed off the scar she received after getting surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.
But that's not the only time royal fans have been obsessed with her outfits. From bold red lipstick to chic leather dresses and sophisticated jackets, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter has proven she is not afraid to take some risks when it comes to fashion. Take a look at her some of her best looks...