Royal ladies wearing comfortable trousers! See Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex and more

Aside from their stunning coat dresses and pretty skirts, our favourite royal ladies regularly give us outfit envy with their chic yet comfortable trousers. High waisted, cropped, wide-leg and vibrant colours - who knew there were so many different ways to style a wardrobe staple? Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge's sporty culottes, the Countess of Wessex's flared trousers or Crown Princess Mary's cropped length, we have taken a look back some of the royals' biggest fashion statements with trousers.
We're still not over Kate's blush pink trouser suit. The royal matched her tailored trousers to a matching jacket, both from Marks & Spencer, and kept the rest of her look simple as she joined Prince William for a private visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room.