Royal ladies wearing comfortable trousers! See Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex and more

These royals know how to rock the wardrobe staple...

Royal ladies wearing comfortable trousers! See Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex and more
Royal ladies wearing comfortable trousers! See Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex and more

Laura Sutcliffe
kate-middleton-pink-suit
Photo: © PA
Aside from their stunning coat dresses and pretty skirts, our favourite royal ladies regularly give us outfit envy with their chic yet comfortable trousers. High waisted, cropped, wide-leg and vibrant colours - who knew there were so many different ways to style a wardrobe staple? Whether it's the Duchess of Cambridge's sporty culottes, the Countess of Wessex's flared trousers or Crown Princess Mary's cropped length, we have taken a look back some of the royals' biggest fashion statements with trousers.

 

We're still not over Kate's blush pink trouser suit. The royal matched her tailored trousers to a matching jacket, both from Marks & Spencer, and kept the rest of her look simple as she joined Prince William for a private visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room.

sophie-wessex-ascot
Photo: © Getty Images
In June, the Countess of Wessex stole the show on Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot, sporting a fashion-forward navy jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead. Ok, not technically a pair of trousers, but the all-in-one featured flares that gave her look a statement 70s feel. Sophie accessorised with a studded clutch, heels and a coordinating hat.

meghan-markle-london
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected visit to a London school to mark International Women's Day in March 2020, and didn't she look beautiful? Elegant as ever, Meghan wore cropped black trousers, which she paired with a cream blazer by ME+EM and shoes by Jennifer Chamandi.

Crown Princess Mary white suit
Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark wore a stylish all-white outfit during a visit to Stockholm, Sweden with the rest of the Danish royal family in May 2017. The mother-of-four teamed a pair of tailored white trousers with a coordinating blazer and wrap-top, adding a touch of colour to her look with patterned heels. 

 

kate-middleton-chanel-bag
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate headed to the Natural History Museum in October, rocking a pair of gorgeous high-waisted, flowy green trousers which came from high street store Jigsaw. The fancy separates cost £89 and she teamed them with a  burgundy top from Warehouse and a vintage Chanel bag.

sophie-wessex-berry-trousers
Photo: © Getty Images
Who says the staples have to be muted black and blue colours? The Countess of Wessex was pictured wearing a pair of wide-legged berry-coloured trousers underneath an elegant cream midi coat as she arrived at St Mary Magdalene Church in December 2019. We bet the loose-fitting design was ultra-comfy!

Queen Letizia white trousers
Queen Letizia is renowned for recycling her outfits - and in this case her looks. In 2017, the mother-of-two attended a cultural school programme in Sama de Langreo, Spain, dressed in a very similar ensemble to one she wore the following year while at the Zarzuela Palace Palace in Madrid. Letizia styled a pair of high waisted white trousers with the same red stilettos, this time replacing her patterned blouse for a red short-sleeved top. 

Meghan Markle black outfit
The Duchess of Sussex kept things low-key and chic during a visit to Cardiff, Wales, by wearing trousers for a second time on an official royal visit. The former Suits actress paid tribute to the country by wearing the Welsh brand, Hiut Denim. The brand was set up after a denim factory closed down 35 years ago, leaving 400 people out of work, as they decided to "bring manufacturing back home. To use all that skill on our doorstep. And to breathe new life into our town".

Queen Maxima yellow trousers
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands ensured all eyes were on her when she made a visit to a farm in Vietnam in 2017. Her cool look consisted of a crisp white v-neck T-shirt, which was tucked into a pair of feminine tailored trousers. An over-sized sleeveless jacket completed her summer-ready look.

kate-middleton-trousers-2017
Kate pulled off a nautical look in June 2017 during a visit to the 1851 Trust roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London, of which she is Patron of. Her classic outfit featured a pair of navy cropped J Crew trousers, which she teamed with a white top and tailored blazer from Zara. A pair of tweed loafers completed her look.

 

Queen Rania
Queen Rania looked smart as she stepped out of her car in New York to make her way to the We The Future event in New York back in 2017. Rania teamed a pair of cropped black trousers with a tailored white coat, which she styled by rolling up the sleeves. A pair of black and white heels and an oversized handbag completed her look. 

Queen Letizia pink trousers
Mother-of-two Letizia made a subtle statement by styling a classic white blouse with a pair of pink high waist trousers - instantly adding a feminine colour palette to her formal look - when she attended a graduation ceremony in 2013 in Pontevedra, Spain. A pair of pink heels completed her look. 

Princess Victoria grey suit
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden meant business when she stepped out to attend the Royal Colloquium 25th Anniversary celebrations at Ulriksdal Palace Theatre on September 6, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. Victoria teamed a pair of matching checked grey trousers with a tailored jacket and white ruffled blouse, with off-grey heels adding height to her look. 

meghan-markle-black-trousers
In September, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in London to launch her capsule collection with SmartWorks - the charity she is patron of.  We loved her back-to-work attire, which consisted of white shirt by Misha Nonoo, a tan belt by Ralph Lauren, black trousers by Jigsaw and a pair of tan Jimmy Choo shoes.

kate-middleton-purple-top
Photo: © Getty Images
15/33

How chic did Kate look at the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre in March? The trendy royal wowed onlookers in a purple Gucci blouse, which came complete with a pussy-bow necktie. The Duchess teamed the shirt with a pair of black trousers by Jigsaw - a favourite of her sister-in-law Meghan.

Queen Rania trousers
Rania also looked fashionable in a pair of black, elongated flares teamed with an oversized white crop jumper and white and black blouse when she attended the Eureka Tech Academy, in Amman, Jordan in 2017. 

 

Her straight leg trousers were the perfect length when she attended the Designers Nest during Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 in 2015. Mary teamed her trousers with a peach sleeveless tailored jacket, a white vest top, and a pair of nude heels. 

Charlene also made a statement in a pair of wide-leg red Valentino jumpsuit when she attended the Monaco Red Cross Gala in Monte-Carlo back in 2015. The one-shouldered design featured a stylish neck-tie, and was teamed with a pair of silver sandals. The princess posed for photos at the event with Prince Albert II of Monaco, with a bold red lipstick completing her look. 

Queen Letizia of Spain wore the perfect pair of power trousers back in 2017 when she attended an audience at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. The Spanish queen looked stylish in high waist slim fit trousers with a slightly flared leg, teaming them with a white long sleeved blouse and black boots. 

kate-middleton-trainers
Ahoy sailor! In August at the Regatta, the mother-of-three donned a nautical striped top in colours of red, tan, navy blue and white. Teaming her striped top from celebrity-loved brand Sandro, she tucked it into her favourite pair of L.K. Bennett high-waisted, navy blue trousers.

Princess Caroline of Monaco stepped out at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in 2016, dressed head-to-toe in the pieces from the French fashion house. Her outfit featured a pair of seriously stylish checked flares, which she teamed with a co-ordinating sweater vest, white shirt and a cream jacket. A classic quilted shoulder bag and black boots completed her look. 

Princess Olympia grey trousers
Princess Olympia of Greece stood out in a pair of wide leg elongated tailored trousers when she attended the Michael Kors show during New York Fashion Week in 2016. Olympia posed for photographs with designer Michael Kors dressed in an all-grey outfit, teaming her trousers with a cropped roll neck jumper and a black shoulder bag. 

 

Kate Middleton black trousers
Duchess Kate looked stunning as she arrived at the RAF base in Cyprus to honour military personnel serving overseas during Christmas, in December 2018. The mother-of-three wore an olive green blazer by Smythe with wide lapels and statement button details, a pair of classic trousers from Jigsaw and a simple white T-shirt.

Princess Charlene white jumpsuit
Princess Charlene rocked another stylish jumpsuit at the Formula One 1 Grand Prix in Monte Carlo in 2016. The royal looked sharp in the white design, which featured a pink landing stripe on the legs. Charlene teamed her outfit with a pair of white leg-lengthening heels and accessorised with miniature drop earrings. 

Mary's slim fit cropped trousers gave her outfit a classic look when she posed for photos with Prince Frederik of Denmark and their daughter Princess Isabella on her first day of school. Mary styled her outfit with a white blouse with flared sleeves and a pair of metallic silver heels. 

Meghan Markle black trousers
Meghan looked stunning in these wide-legged trousers on her second official engagement with Prince Harry in Brixton in 2018. The former Suits actress - who dressed in a mix of Canadian and British labels - was stylish in a pair of £450 wool wide-leg trousers from Burberry, which were teamed with a grey coat by Smythe, and a sweater from Autograph by Marks & Spencer. 

Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden co-oridinated in stripes when they visited the Falun Mine world heritage site in 2015. Sofia teame a black-and-white horizontal striped blouse with a pair of slim fit cropped trousers and patent boots, while a tailored red coat added a splash of colour to her look. 

The Queen of Jordan again put together a fashion-forward outfit for her travels back in 2017. She was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport dressed in a pair of black cropped trousers with a simple knit top and ankle boots, accessorising with a retro-inspired flight bag as she made her way through the busy terminal. 

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima hosted an official dinner for United Nation's Secretary General Antionio Guterres at Palace Noordeinde in December 2017 at The Hague, Netherlands. For the occasion, Maxima opted to wear the perfect pair of power trousers. The high waist design was slightly flared, and looked stylish teamed with a black lace top and patent black leather waist belt. 

When Princess Charlene stepped out to attend the 8th Annual Clinton Global Citizen Awards in New York back in 2014, all eyes were on her fashion-forward, androgynous look. Charlene paired a white ruffled blouse adorned with a black bow tie, with a tailored blazor, slim fit black trousers, and a pair of black heels. To complete her look, she styled it up in a sophisticated chignon. 

Crown Princess Mette Marit
Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attended a lunch on the Norwegian Royal yacht "Norge" to celebrate the 80th birthdays of King Harald of Norway and Queen Sonja of Norway in May 2017 in Oslo. All eyes ere on Mette-Marit's chic look, which featured wide-legged black trousers, a co-ordinating cape and a caramel-hued scarf and a pair of patent black heels. 

Princess Madeleine of Sweden's wide leg trousers were the perfect staple to draw attention to her oversized leather blouse when she stepped out to attend "The Invisibility Project" seminar hosted by My Great-Day foundation at Grona Lund in Stockholm back in 2017. A pair of black court shoes completed her look. 

Princess Sofia grey trousers
Princess Sofia also looked smart in a pair of grey tailored trousers when she attended a lunch at Hotel Diplomat in Stockholm, Sweden back in 2016. A black coat embellished with gold buttons, a black handbag and a pair of chunky heel boots completed her ensemble. 

