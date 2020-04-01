The Duchess of Cornwall attends a number of formal engagements each year, so of course she has a wardrobe packed full of glamorous gowns to choose from. From sequins to lace, bold prints to elegant neutrals, Camilla always looks beautiful in her formalwear – and we love how she adds her own personal style to each outfit. Sometimes we even get to see her in a sparkling royal tiara – bonus!
MORE: Royal ladies wearing comfortable trousers! See Kate Middleton, Sophie Wessex and more
With that in mind, we're looking back at all of Camilla's most gorgeous gowns, from important state banquets to glitzy red carpet events. Above, she's pictured looking ultra chic wearing a monochrome floor-length dress and her sparkling Greville tiara – worn to a dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands ahead of her abdication in 2013. Scroll down to see more elegant snaps of our Duchess dressed up to the nines…